Is White Collar Season 7 happening? Reboot explained

Ten years since the show last aired, we’re getting rumblings of a White Collar Season 7 revival. So, here’s what we know about the crime drama series and its potential return.

White Collar first aired in 2009, introducing us to conman turned crime-solver, Neil Caffrey. Matt Bomer’s character became a fan favorite over the years, and thanks to a resurgence on streaming services, the show has built a real cult following of late.

It’s one of the most bingeworthy TV shows around, but that means you’ve likely hit a dead end if you’ve been giving White Collar a go.

Article continues after ad

So, what do we do now? Well, good things come to those who wait, so here’s the latest on White Collar Season 7.

Is White Collar Season 7 happening?

Yes, the show’s creator Jeff Eastin confirmed on June 6, 2024, that a reboot is in the works.

Speaking at Variety’s TV Fest, Eastin said: “We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script.”

Article continues after ad

The procedural drama has found a growing fanbase thanks to Netflix, and Eastin was quick to recognize the boost shows like Suits have given his chances of achieving this dream. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.'”

It is unknown exactly when the show will air, but the fact scripts are being written is a good sign.

Who’s involved?

The reboot will see the return of Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen.

NBC

The trio were central to the first six seasons of the show and all confirmed they will be back. Appearing at TV Fest alongside Eastin, Bomer revealed, “I’m in,” while his co-stars raised their hands.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

DeKay has read the script, too, and said: “It’s a fantastic script. It answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

The other core member of the original series, Mozzie, will not be returning. Willie Garson, the actor who played Mozzie in the TV show, died in 2021.

Willie Garson tributes explained

The script for White Collar Season 7 will honor the late Willie Garson and his character, Mozzie.

NBC

On this, DeKay said: “[The script] honors Willie, too, in a profound way.” Thiessen added, “With such sensitivity and such heart.”

Article continues after ad

It was a bittersweet read for the actress, who added: “I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”

Article continues after ad

What will the story be?

There are no concrete plot details yet, but Eastin explained he purposefully left things open in Season 6 so he could pick back up where he left off in the future.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal walking in Paris, that was always the setup… I always left it open,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, a fair amount of time has passed since then, but judging by the comments from the cast, Eastin has done a great job in bridging that gap.

How to watch White Collar Season 7

White Collar Season 7 doesn’t have a home yet, but the likely destination is Hulu.

While the show previously aired on NBC, production was controlled by Fox. Of course, Fox is now owned by Disney, and the House of Mouse has streaming agreements with Hulu.

Either way, DeKay stated “the hope is that it will be a particular streamer” that picks up the revival when it’s ready.

While you wait for the reboot to arrive, here are all the best TV shows streaming this month. You can also learn more about other reboots and remakes like Suits LA, The Crow remake, or X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Article continues after ad