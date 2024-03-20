Is Zac Efron starring in a new Knight Rider TV series?

Is Knight Rider making a comeback in a new TV series with Zac Efron behind the wheel, or is the classic ’80s franchise dead?

The original NBC series starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, a crime fighter offered a second chance at life after being shot in the face. He’s recruited to drive KITT, a technologically advanced, super-fast, reinforced Pontiac Trans-Am, deployed when “direct action might provide the only feasible solution.”

It was never a critical darling, but it ran for four seasons and spawned a franchise with several sequels and spinoff shows like Team Knight Rider and 2008’s short-lasted revival.

Rumor has it that Zac Efron is leading a reboot of Knight Rider for a new TV show on Prime Video — but is it true?

Is the new Knight Rider TV series with Zac Efron real?

No, Zac Efron isn’t starring in a new Knight Rider TV series.

You’ve been fooled by a fake poster shared by YODA BBY ABY on Facebook, the same page that duped people into thinking remakes of Tombstone, Leprechaun, and Overboard were happening… when they aren’t.

The caption also reads: “This June from Amazon Prime Video, Join Zac Efron as Michael Knight in the electrifying new series, Knight Rider, where advanced technology meets relentless action in the neon-lit streets of 2030 Southern California. Together with KITT, a cutting-edge AI-equipped supercar, they fight to uphold justice against a backdrop of futuristic challenges and adversaries. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as this iconic duo takes on high-stakes missions, blending classic heroism with a sleek, modern twist.”

A Knight Rider reboot produced by Fast & Furious director Justin Lin was announced in 2016, but there haven’t been any updates since.

In the meantime, you can find out what real movies you should be watching this month, as well as the best TV shows to stream in March.