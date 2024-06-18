Daredevil: Born Again officially linked to Netflix show, and fans want one thing

The prolonged superhero series is indeed connected to the Netflix original, but fans want something more from Daredevil: Born Again.

Remember when Netflix randomly released its own batch of Marvel TV shows? While they’ve since been incorporated into MCU canon, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist first made a name for themselves in their own separate gang.

Now the former is heading to the new Marvel streaming service home of Disney Plus, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio confirming Daredevil: Born Again will directly link to Netflix’s OG.

However, instead of fuelling the hype for what’s to come, the news has made fans wish for something else — that Jessica Jones might make her MCU return.

“I want this to succeed mostly so they’ll also bring back Jessica Jones,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Someway, somehow I need more David Tennant,” a second agreed.

“I wasn’t the biggest fan of JJ after Season 1, but man they really nailed the casting for her, Luke Cage, and DD [edit: and Punisher!],” a third weighed in. “It would feel like such a waste if they didn’t bring back Krysten in some capacity. Her toxic chemistry with Kilgrave was so great, but even after he was gone she really held her own despite some dips in writing quality.”

The 2015 series starring Krysten Ritter and Carrie-Anne Moss stopped after three seasons back in 2019. However, given that the four Netflix heroes did team up to form The Defenders — with a number of minor characters appearing in multiple shows — there’s no reason why Jessica couldn’t theoretically turn up once more.

D’Onofrio confirmed via Collider: “There is a big thing that’s already out there about the show that I can say, that is that it is connected to the Netflix show. And nobody’s — You’re not clear about that, be clear about it. It is definitely connected to that.”

Exactly how this connection unfolds is something we still have no idea about. Production on Daredevil: Born Again has been incredibly rocky, with delays in abundance after Disney announced a “creative overhaul.” The original production team left — so it’s anyone’s guess what might be to come.

“I do not think it will have the same level of quality, but I will watch it for sure anyway. Hoping for the best,” one fan added. Another stated: “I just hope it isn’t sh*t. That’s really all I want.”

There’s currently no confirmation that Ritter will make any kind of return to the MCU, but fans can hope.

