Is Regular Show Season 9 happening? Reboot explained

Annecy 2024 saw major announcements in animation, and a Regular Show reboot is among them. Exactly what form it will take is yet to be seen, but we’ve got some details to go on.

The news came alongside a spin-off reveal for Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends (childhood memory officially unlocked), a fresh Adventure Time series, an upcoming anime-style Scooby-Doo, and more new TV shows.

The original Regular Show debuted in 2010. Fans followed the adventures of Mordecai and Rigby for eight seasons before the finale in 2017.

An all-new series from J.G. Quintel was announced on June 12 and was met with cheers from the event’s crowd. A lot is still up in the air, but here’s what Cartoon Network shared.

Is Regular Show Season 9 happening?

Regular Show is being rebooted, but it likely won’t pick up from where Season 8 left off.

The revival has no title yet but is in development at Cartoon Network.

It’s unknown if the main characters from the original will be back as the protagonists, as the series was described as “entirely new.” Variety reported some characters will return in some form, though.

Quintel, who created Regular Show, is back on board, a key element that’ll lend credibility to the revival.

What could the new Regular Show reboot be about?

There are no details on the new Regular Show’s story yet, but it will be a new adventure entirely.

The revival has been reported as a new show that isn’t a direct continuation of Season 8’s finale. This means fresh characters and a different direction instead of a follow-up to the events of the last episode.

At the end of the story, Mordecai and Rigby quit their jobs at the park and moved on. Mordecai became an artist, married a bat, and had three kids.

In a 2017 Animation Magazine interview following the finale, Quintell said, “Wrapping it all up, that was definitely a challenge, trying to figure out how to make sure we were going to satisfy all the things people would want to see, and what we wanted to see, and kind of top ourselves because we’ve done a lot of crazy things over the years.

“You’re almost out of things. ‘We already did that! We already did that!’ But I feel we figured it out and put in a bunch of things we had never done and a bunch of things I don’t think you could do unless you were going from that long of a run and ending it. So it worked out.”

It’s been several years since then, so perhaps new ideas have swirled in Quintell’s head during the break.

It's been several years since then, so perhaps new ideas have swirled in Quintell's head during the break.