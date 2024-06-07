White Collar reboot confirmed with original cast set to return

A White Collar reboot is officially on the way, with creator Jeff Eastin and the main cast set to return.

White Collar fans can’t seem to let the beloved series go, so much so that creator Jeff Eastin confirmed that the police procedural will be back for more.

During a White Collar panel as part of the Variety TV Fest, Eastin revealed to those in attendance that he is working on a White Collar Reboot.

“We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” he stated during the panel, with stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen all raising their hands and stating “I’m in.”

DeKay, who played Peter Burke during the original run of the show, had nothing but praise for the upcoming reboot and in particular, the new script that Eastin had put together.

“It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

Furthermore, the cast also discussed on the panel how actor Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the series, will get a “sensitive” send-off and be mentioned in the show following the actor’s passing in 2021.

“It honors Willie, too, in a profound way,” DeKay began. Thiessen then added, “With such sensitivity and such heart. I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters, and the love in that reboot.”

For those who have seen the original White Collar series, its revival could go in any direction given the finale left things wide open — a fact Eastin noted as being a driving force in encouraging him to return and write more.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he said. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to ‘Suits’ for starting this streaming trend.

“They were doing great and got people watching ‘White Collar’ now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.’”

The original White Collar series ran from 2009 to 2014, with this newly announced reboot set to release over a decade after its first outing was wrapped up.