Did Netflix cancel Wednesday?

Fans have wondered if Netflix has canceled its hit series Wednesday due to the show’s production company being sold to Amazon.

Ever since Netflix‘s hit show Wednesday came onto the scene in November 2022, fans have been patiently waiting for the second spooky season.

The show follows the life of Wednesday Addams, the macabre-loving daughter of the Addams Family. She is sent to school for outcasts — vampires, werewolves, ghosts, etc — where she has to unravel a murderous plot that threatens the school and her life.

Starring Jenna Orega, aka Gen Z’s scream queen, Wednesday quickly shot to number one on Netflix’s chart and became one of the most watched shows. However, fans have wondered if Netflix canceled one of its most popular shows. Here’s everything we know.

Was Wednesday canceled by Netflix?

No, Wednesday has not been canceled by Netflix and will return to the platform for its second season.

There have been rumors swirling that Netflix had canceled Wednesday due to MGM Studios, the production company behind the series, having been sold to Amazon for $8.5 million in 2022, per Deadline. So, with this acquisition, Amazon basically owns the rights to the series and could show Wednesday through its own streaming platform.

However, Amazon did state it has no intentions of making any of the MGM content exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so fans don’t have to worry about their favorite goth teen being taken away from Netflix.

While there’s no official plot for Wednesday Season 2, the season will most likely focus on the mysterious stalker who sent Wednesday threatening texts and pictures at the end of Season 1.

You can find out more about Wednesday Season 2 here

