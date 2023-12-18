Netflix slammed for its “Wednesday universe” ideaNetflix
Netflix is entering its “franchise era,” according to a new report, with the streaming giant getting slammed for a proposed “Wednesday universe.”
Although reboots and spinoffs are nothing new – the earliest recorded was in 1941 – Hollywood studios have taken these to new heights over the past ten years. However, as was highlighted by the Barbenheimer phenomenon, movie lovers are thirsty for original content and unique ideas.
Despite the cynicism often seen whenever a new spinoff is announced, it appears Netflix is taking a page out of the studio playbook by strategically planning sequels, prequels, and spinoffs for its major shows.
One such idea stems from its wildly successful Wednesday series, which itself is a spinoff of the Addams Family franchise. But the news hasn’t gone down too well.
Netflix slammed for its “Wednesday universe” idea
Amid a series of spinoffs said to be in the works at Netflix, the streaming giant is reportedly planning a series based on Wednesday’s Uncle Fester, played in this iteration by Fred Armisen.
As per Lucas Shaw’s latest Screentime newsletter for Bloomberg, Netflix “is eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs to build off the success of Wednesday,” meaning it hopes to flesh out a “Wednesday universe” of sorts.
“Slower growth and higher interest rates have forced studios, streaming services, and TV networks to restrain their spending and become more conservative in what they produce,” explains Shaw.
“Known hits are safer bets in a world where consumers have endless choices; you don’t need to spend as much money marketing when people are already familiar with a title.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Although Netflix has yet to confirm if the Uncle Fester series is definitely going ahead, it hasn’t stopped fans from slamming the streaming platform. Taking to X, one said: “Not everything needs to become a ‘universe’, just have more Uncle Fester in the series.”
“It’s the Marvelization of Hollywood,” wrote another. “When Star Wars made the prequels Hollywood saw it worked and made everything a prequel. When Marvel started ‘universes’ now everything is a universe with ORIGIN STORIES!”
“Can nothing exist without being in some kind of universe? What happened to just making good entertainment?” added a third, while a fourth quipped: “‘Netflix is said to be eager to establish actual profits for a fiscal year’.”
A fifth chimed in: “Just make more Wednesday please lol. Why can’t y’all let something sit and breathe for a little… got to jump and dissect it for spinoffs the second you see it becomes popular.”
Not everyone is against the idea, however, including this person who said: “Uncle fester stole the show! Glad they are thinking about this.”
To read more about Wednesday Season 2, head here, and you can check out more of our Netflix content below:
Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift