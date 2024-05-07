Wednesday Season 2 finally confirms if Percy Hynes White will return

Netflix has confirmed if Percy Hynes White will return for Wednesday Season 2 after the star became the subject of sexual assault allegations and other accusations.

Wednesday Season 2 has officially started production in Ireland with Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton returning to lead the series.

The news, reported by Variety, also reveals the official cast — and White officially will not return to the series as Xavier Thorpe.

Months after the show’s immense success, Hynes was accused of inappropriate behavior, including images he’d allegedly sent to minors, a recording of him seeming to use a racial slur, and multiple assaults. The actor denied the “false” allegations, branding them part of a “campaign of misinformation.”

Article continues after ad

White is currently listed alongside the cast on IMDb, but Variety’s report confirms otherwise. He’s been away from the spotlight since the allegations emerged, although he’s believed to be starring alongside Ortega in Winter Spring Summer or Fall later this year.

Article continues after ad

It appears that White’s character has been written out of the series. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will return to their respective roles, with Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, and Owen Painter joining the ensemble.

During the finale of the first season, there was a clear indicator that Wednesday could cross paths with Xavier again — especially after learning Tyler, her chosen love interest, is a psychotic monster killer.

Article continues after ad

A new character is said to make an appearance as a possible new love interest for Wednesday. Season 2 is also rumored to explore settings away from Nevermore Academy and meet more of the Addams family clan.

Wednesday Season 2 is in production and will stream on Netflix, until then you can check out other series to stream this month.