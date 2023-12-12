Netflix might have said goodbye to plenty of streamable shows in 2023 – but a few iconic titles are in store for users in 2024.

Disney and Netflix are normally two ships that always pass in the night, with 2024 proving to be the year that some iconic TV shows are making the streaming switch.

While Disney has been riding high this year with names like Loki Season 2 and the upcoming What If…? Season 2, Netflix has neatly pivoted to originals including Squid Game: The Challenge and Single’s Inferno.

With a new year pending, some bingeable Disney titles are now making their way across to Netflix in time for 2024 – here’s what you need to know.

Lost, How I Met Your Mother & more coming to Netflix in 2024

Classic TV titles including Lost and How I Met Your Mother are set to make the jump from Disney to Netflix in 2024.

The full list of titles moving reads as follows:

This is Us: Jan 8

The Resident: March 4

White Collar: April 1

Archer: May 13

How I Met You Mother: June 3

Lost: July 1

Prison Break: July 29

While How I Met Your Mother held an astonishing amount of popularity during its original run, fewer fans seemed to care about its eventual finale.

Shows such as Prison Break drew in an average of 10 million viewers during their original airtime, propelling them to being known as the most popular shows in the mid-2000s.

“Fine I’ll watch HIMYM for the 18th time,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “It’s time to rewatch Prison Break y’all,” added another.

“ARCHER BACK ON NETFLIX YASSS,” a third commented.

However, other users pointed out the flaws of the move to Netlifx in 2024.

“Disney has a perfect opportunity to bring together Hulu content & Disney Plus content and instead they’re giving it all to Netflix lmao,” one said, with another adding: “Here’s a question. WHAT’S THE POINT OF DISNEY+ THEN.”

