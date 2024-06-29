New Netflix series by Dark creators mysteriously axed after finishing filming

A highly-anticipated fantasy thriller Netflix series from the creators of Dark has mysteriously been shelved after production wrapped.

Netflix‘s German sci-fi thriller Dark was a huge hit upon its release in 2017, captivating viewers with its mind-bending multi-generational mystery and leaving fans keen for more from the producers.

Wiedemann & Berg, the German film production company behind Dark, seemed eager to grant fans’ wishes, announcing production on a new TV series called The Grimm Reality.

Production began as early as 2022, with What’s on Netflix initially writing that the series would have a 2023 release. However, without viewers having ever seen an episode, The Grimm Reality has instead been canceled.

Netflix Dark explored a mind-boggling mystery that left fans eager for more.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that filming had finished for the show, but Netflix had decided not to move forward with it. While plot details had been kept under wraps, What’s on Netflix described The Grimm Reality as a “fairy tale urban fantasy thriller.”

This led many to assume the series would have focused on the legendary tales of the Brothers Grimm written during the 18th and 19th centuries. Some of the brothers’ most popular fairytales include Little Red Riding Hood, Rumplestiltskin, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, and Little Snow White.

“Freakin’ HATE this for the [Dark Netflix] team,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after hearing the show had been cut. They accused the streamer of ‘screwing’ director and screenwriters Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese “at every turn” since signing them.

While Dark fans were left devastated by the news, this isn’t the first time Netflix has axed an anticipated show – though the timing and lack of episodes making it to the screener have left many stumped.

German science-fiction series 1899 was previously canceled by Netflix in January 2023 after just one season, despite ranking at number two during its debut week and garnering favorable reviews on Dexerto and Rotten Tomatoes alike.