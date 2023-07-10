The first-look at Hugh Jackman’s new Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has arrived, and it’s official – he’ll be donning his classic yellow attire. Here’s what you need to know about the costume and how it differs from the Marvel comics.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Deadpool 3 – as well as marking the Merc with a Mouth’s (Ryan Reynolds) MCU debut, the threequel will see the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

To refresh your memory, the last time we saw the X-Men mutant on the big screen was in 2017’s Logan. After 17 years of playing the character, earning him the Guinness World Record of the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero, Jackman announced his decision to hang up his claws.

However, this all changed last year when Reynolds and Jackman announced the major news that the latter’s Wolverine is set to appear in Deadpool 3. With a first-look photo showing the pair together in their costumes, here’s what you need to know about Logan’s yellow and blue suit.

Article continues after ad

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman’s yellow Wolverine suit explained

Unlike the X-Men movies, Hugh Jackman’s MCU Wolverine will be staying true to the comics by wearing the yellow and blue branded superhero suit he’s known for – but there are a couple of changes.

The costume appears to be the Classic Yellow and Blue variety first seen in Giant-Size X-Men #1. As per Marvel’s database: “Wolverine kept this suit up until X-Men #138 where he started to wear his famous brown and tan costume.”

Article continues after ad

Twitter/Discussing Film

In the comics, when Wolverine joined the X-Men, “his suit remained relatively the same except for his mask, which was altered to have longer black ears and no whiskers.”

However, in the first-look photo, Jackman’s not wearing a mask at all – although he could end up putting it on at some point throughout the movie, especially given that the character will be staying true to the source material with his outfit.

Another edit is that Jackman’s Deadpool 3 Wolverine has sleeves, whereas the classic comic version goes without, instead showing off the mutant’s massive guns.

Article continues after ad

It’s currently unclear why this change has been made and whether he’ll lose the sleeves elsewhere in the threequel, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when new details trickle through.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For now, fans are delighted to see Wolverine’s been given the comic book treatment, especially since, other than the odd tease, the character wore black leather suits or regular clothes in the live-action X-Men movies. And some have suggested how it might become even more faithful to the source material.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “The ONLY thing making this better is going sleeveless, but I’m gladly taking the fact he will finally wear the suit and mask!” To which another replied: “It’d be cool if there was a fight scene that gets his sleeves ripped off and he just keeps rocking it.”

A third said: “Yellow suit Wolverine slaps!!” While a fourth chimed in: “Finally after all this time,” and a fifth tweeted: “I TOLD Y’ALL WOLVERINE LOOKED PERFECT IN #Deadpool3!!! (And that he would have long sleeves). Just wait for the mask now.”

Article continues after ad

Fans are particularly convinced we’ll be seeing Wolverine’s mask complete the look in Deadpool 3 thanks to an Instagram Story shared by Jackman earlier this year, showing Logan’s and Merc’s headpieces side-by-side.

Instagram/Hugh Jackman

As for how his personality will differ from the X-Men movies, Jackman told the Associated Press that the MCU’s Wolverine will be “angrier” – which may have something to do with the Merc’s loud mouth.

The actor shared his excitement about returning to the role, stating: “It’s a lot of fun. It’s been five years and I really never thought I’d come back. And I’m really, really excited to come back.”

Article continues after ad

Jackman added: “He’s definitely angrier, grumpy, and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you.”

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024. You can read more about the movie here, and check out some of our other superhero hubs below:

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4