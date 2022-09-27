Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine

This isn’t a joke: Hugh Jackman is officially returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and the long-awaited sequel now has a release date.

The wait is over. Fans have been waiting for Deadpool news ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its catalog of comic book characters, with many concerned over how the Merc with a Mouth can fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s good news: Deadpool 3 is coming, Ryan Reynolds is returning, it’ll definitely be R-rated, and it now has an official release date.

But that’s not all. After years of bickering and roasting one another, Reynolds has actually done it: he’s convinced Jackman to return as Wolverine one last time.

Deadpool 3 will be released on September 6, 2024. Reynolds revealed the news in a video shared to Twitter, confirming the film’s release date and Jackman’s return to his iconic X-Men role.

“We’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says at the start of the video.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to be special,” he continues.

Towards the end of the video, Reynolds jokingly admits: “And I… have nothing. Just completely empty up there… but we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman then walks past, and replies: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” starts playing, and the release date and logo is revealed – with Wolverine’s claw tearing through it.

Jackman last portrayed Wolverine in 2017’s Logan. It’s assumed this will be his final appearance as the beloved hero.

Deadpool 3 will be released on September 6, 2024.