Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman confirms Wolverine time travel theory

Hugh Jackman has revealed that Deadpool 3 will feature a time travel “device”, seeming to confirm how the sequel will introduce Deadpool and Wolverine to the MCU.

Deadpool 3 will mark the highly-anticipated return of the Merc with the Mouth and his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally joining the Avengers in the franchise’s first R-rated adventure.

Reynolds is reprising his role, of course, but the sequel boasts another big-ticket hero: Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman in what’s believed to be his final performance as the character, years after we said goodbye to him in Logan.

Concerns immediately arose about the threequel damaging the legacy of Logan, which many saw as a perfect ending for Wolverine – don’t worry, because time travel is involved.

Hugh Jackman confirms time travel in Deadpool 3

In a new interview with SiriusXM, Jackman teased what to expect from Deadpool 3 – and dropped a fairly major spoiler about how the gruesome twosome will navigate the MCU.

“All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because it’s science [laughs], and so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline which was important to me and I think probably to the fans too,” he said.

Earlier this year, following the movie’s announcement, a rumor emerged that Owen Wilson is expected to play a “big role” as Agent Mobius, his character in Loki. Considering Jackman’s comments, this may be true after all, and the device could be one of the TVA’s TemPads.

There’s also the possibility it could be something else entirely, like Cable’s time-traveling device seen in Deadpool 2, used to kill the X-Men Origins variant of Wade Wilson (and Ryan Reynolds before he could say yes to Green Lantern).

Deadpool 3 is due for release on November 8, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.