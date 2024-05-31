Hugh Jackman reveals what “did his head in” about Deadpool & Wolverine return

Fans immediately took notice of Hugh Jackman’s incredible shape for his Deadpool & Wolverine return, but the diet nearly proved too much for the actor.

Jackman has seemingly one-upped himself in every Wolverine appearance so far, putting in the work to be bigger and more imposing than the previous outing every time. For Deadpool & Wolverine, he may be in the best shape of his career.

All eyes were on the 55-year-old’s killer physique in the first shots of him from Deadpool & Wolverine, and many wanted to know how he did it. Speaking to People, Jackman explained the hardest part about getting in shape wasn’t hitting the weights, it was hitting his calorie goals.

“I have to eat a lot,” Jackman explained. “For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

Jackman has been open about his awe-inspiring Marvel diet for a while now. In a March 2023 Twitter/X post shortly after his return was announced, Jackman showed off his massive meal plan, which consisted of a staggering 8,000 calories a day (no word on if that included any popcorn, though).

And if eating 8,000 calories a day sounds exciting, it shouldn’t. Jackman’s diet is a tall order consisting of bass, salmon, chicken burgers, and sirloin.

“Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people.” Ryan Reynolds said of his co-star’s diet. “It’s not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”

It’s paid off, though. Fans have praised Jackman’s return to form as Wolverine, and he’s getting to finally show off the hard work in the character’s iconic sleeveless yellow-and-blue costume.

You can see all of Hugh Jackman’s hard work in action when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26. Until then, check out the explicit Deadpool & Wolverine PSA or read about all the records the movie is breaking.

