Hugh Jackman on Wolverine return: “I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day!”

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Hugh Jackman has been explaining why he decided to dust off his Wolverine claws for another movie, with punching Ryan Reynolds one of the main reasons.

Hugh Jackman officially retired as Wolverine in 2017, around the release of the critically acclaimed Logan.

Fans have been calling for his return ever since. And in 2022, they got their wish, with Jackman appearing in a video alongside Ryan Reynolds to herald his participation in Deadpool 3.

In a new interview, Jackman explains why he backtracked on that decision.

Hugh Jackman explains Wolverine return

In a wide-ranging conversation with The Guardian, Jackman was asked if he found it hard to let go of the character.

Article continues after ad

“No, I was OK,” came Jackman’s response. “I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: I’m done.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fun was apparently a factor in Jackman changing his mind however, as well as a spot of violence. “I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut,” he explains, adding that another factor was “I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day!”

Jackman on the legacy of the X-Men movies after Bryan Singer accusations

In the same interview, Jackman was asked how he looks back on the X-Men movies following the allegations of sexual misconduct against director Bryan Singer.

Article continues after ad

“You know, that’s a really, really complicated question,” says Jackman. “There’s a lot of things at stake there. X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked.

“But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that. I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

Deadpool 3 is set to hit screens in 2024.