Wolverine fans slam new complaint about Deadpool 3 

The new trailer for Deadpool 3 features a lot more of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine; slicing, dicing, and cursing up a storm. However, some fans aren’t happy — and most people say they’re being silly.

The first teaser for Deadpool‘s long-awaited threequel gave us the tiniest glimpse of Jackman’s Logan, but he takes center stage in the new trailer. We also get a proper look at Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova and lots of other potential cameos and Easter eggs.

Here’s the thing: since Jackman’s first appearance as the character in 2000’s X-Men, he’s never worn the comic-accurate suit. The first film even made a jab at the classic outfit, with Logan asking Cyclops, “You actually go outside in these things?” and him replying, “What would you prefer, yellow spandex?”

Article continues after ad

A deleted scene from 2013’s The Wolverine is the closest we came, teasing the possibility of a suit that closely resembled his look in the comics.

Article continues after ad

This year, Jackman will finally don the yellow and blue suit. Past images from the film were criticized because he had sleeves — and now they’ve been removed, people still aren’t happy.

“Someone please tell me why they took off the shoulder guards when the sleeves are off. Ruins the whole Wolverine look,” one user tweeted, starting a wave of hasty PhotoShop edits with the shoulder guards added back in.

“I don’t see the point in sleeveless Wolverine if he doesn’t have the shoulder pads,” another wrote. “I don’t know, man. I think Wolverine looks cooler sleeveless with the big ol’ shoulder pads still, but that’s just me,” a third posted.

Article continues after ad

These complaints haven’t been echoed by the majority, with most fans arguing that it doesn’t matter. “Just be happy we finally have a comic-accurate suit and stop complaining about the little things. We don’t have to nitpick every single thing. Sure, it’s a bit annoying the shoulder pads go missing on the sleeveless look but is it ruining my view of the movie? Not at all,” one wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Holy sh*t y’all are so damn picky! I get that this is something we’ve been waiting for but damn just be happy lol,” another tweeted. “Here I am thinking about how 24 years ago Wolverine had a black leather suit because The Matrix was hot, but I was 10 and just happy to see Wolverine onscreen. And now he has a yellow suit and is teaming up with Deadpool. Could not give a fuck his shoulder guards get torn off,” a third posted.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, find out everything else we know about Deadpool & Wolverine.