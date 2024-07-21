Deadpool & Wolverine has already made “grown men sob” over one small detail

Deadpool & Wolverine is meant to be a comedy, but one detail in the new movie already has grown men in tears before it’s even come out.

Granted, a Marvel fan might have a lot to get emotional about with the upcoming Marvel movie. It not only marks the first R-rated movie in the MCU, but it’s also the triumphant (and long-awaited) team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine.

Not to mention the fact that Wolverine is being played by Jackman once again, seven years after he supposedly played the role for the last time in Logan. But none of these things are making Marvel fans cry – no, that would be the arrival of Wolverine’s yellow suit.

Executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed [via Hey U Guys] how seeing the suit for the first time reduced some of the crew members to tears, saying: “It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting.

“And to see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing. But Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men sobbing on set. So we knew it was a very special thing.”

Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue suit has long been a part of the character, ever since the ’90s X-Men animated series. After that, Wolverine’s live-action costumes have mainly consisted of black leather.

When developing the new Marvel movie, there was no question as to whether he’d don the brightly-colored costume once more.

As Ryan Reynolds said [via Variety]: “We barely talked about the suit in the early development because it was a no-brainer. You don’t do this character now unless he’s in the suit. ”

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.