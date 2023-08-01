Choose Love trailer reveals Netflix’s first interactive rom-com

Netflix has dabbled in interactive media before, but now it’s taking the form of a rom-com, with Choose Love.

If you’ve ever seen or played Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix, but wanted something a little more light-hearted, then Choose Love might be the new movie for you.

This is yet another “Choose your own adventure” movie from the streaming site, taking advantage of its interactive capabilities.

But what is the film about, and how do you play? Well, read on to find out more, as well as to check out the rom-com’s new trailer.

What is Choose Love about?

Netflix’s upcoming interactive rom-com, Choose Love, takes the concept of interactive movies and makes it so you have control over a character’s love life, with each choice having knock-on effects. It will drop on the platform on August 31.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Laura Marano returns with a unique take on the rom-com in this interactive special. She plays Cami Conway, a recording engineer with a steady boyfriend heading towards an engagement until she comes face to face with tempting choices. In this choose-your-own romance adventure, the viewer will navigate through Cami’s romances and ultimately choose her love.”

Marano is joined by the cast of Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster, and Jordi Webber. The movie is directed by Stuart McDonald of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame, and the script was written by Josann McGibbon, who also wrote for Runaway Bride and Desperate Housewives, so you know they’re well-versed in the romance and drama department.

How do interactive movies work on Netflix?

If you’re wondering how the whole interactive thing works, Netflix has explained as such: “The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare” games.”

Ultimately, the movie will also be a game for viewers, as you will use your remote or mouse to guide the narrative along.

The project was originally announced back in March 2022, though interactive content has been popular on the streaming platform for a while. Choose Love is simply the first romantic take on the concept for Netflix.

Choose Love will premiere on Netflix on August 31.

You can check out everything new that's coming to Netflix in August 2023 here.

