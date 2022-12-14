CancelNetflix trends after “bullsh*t” Warrior Nun cancelation

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Warrior Nun has been axed by Netflix, and fans are making their feelings known: #CancelNetflix has started trending, with thousands calling out the streaming platform’s “bullsh*t” decision.

Warrior Nun, based on Ben Dunn’s comic book character and created by Simon Barry, received critical acclaim recently for Season 2, landing at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alas, the show’s fanbase has been hit with awful news: Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun, effective immediately, with the chances of Season 3 rendered slim unless a network decides to save it.

After a stream of cancelations, including The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, First Kill, and Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix has become the subject of an angry trend.

Warrior Nun fans start #CancelNetflix trend

#CancelNetflix has already racked up more than 35,000 tweets since news of Warrior Nun’s cancelation emerged on social media. A petition to renew the show for Season 3 has also amassed nearly 20,000 signatures.

One fan wrote: “Netflix could have given us a third and final season to at least wrap up the story and get closure. But instead the way they’ve done it has been disrespectful and absolute bullsh*t. With no care for the fans, the cast or the crew.”

“Season 2 ended at what felt like the end of the story’s second act, a perfect setup for a third and final season. Kinda feels like the ground was ripped out from under us when we were 10 feet from the finish line, but what do I know,” another wrote.

“Good morning, except to the people who decided to cancel Warrior Nun yesterday. I’m still holding onto hope for a Season 3! We can do this,” a third wrote with the #SaveWarriorNun hashtag, which has also generated more than 200,000 tweets.

“Netflix canceling #WarriorNun shows that it was never about quality. Instead, your money goes to funding & marketing trash like Love is Blind. Don’t participate in your own oppression by supporting business models that don’t serve you. Enough is enough,” a fourth tweeted.

In our review, we said Warrior Nun Season 2 “solidifies the show as Netflix’s most underrated project and opens up the franchise to even greater heights if it is given a third season.”

While there’s no news yet, Barry took to Twitter to confirm the show’s team “is exploring if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted.”

