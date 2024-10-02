Venom roasts Marvel fans in brutal Twitter trend: “Your profile pic is a furry”

Venom has been set loose on social media as a hilarious new X (formerly Twitter) trend has the Marvel icon brutally roasting dozens of fans online.

The Tom Hardy-led era of Venom may be drawing to a close with third and seemingly final mainline flick, The Last Dance, hits theaters on October 25. That’s not to say the character will vanish from the Sony side of Marvel, who knows, an MCU appearance could even be in the cards one day too, but for now the character is nearing their own trilogy.

Looking to go out with a bang, Venom’s social media team has been given the green light for one of the more hilarious trends recently. To promote the fact tickets are now on sale, Venom’s X account has gone rogue, brutally roasting fans for their appearance, their bios, and anything else it can latch onto for a quick insult.

“I’m back, baby,” the account shared on October 1, assuming the personality of Venom. “Tickets are on sale and I’m celebrating with a roast.” In a few hours, the #VenomRoastMe trend quickly went viral.

Starting off relatively light, some of the insults were rather harmless, as Venom told a handful of fans to get some sunlight or clean their dirty mirrors. However, it didn’t take long for things to ramp up and plenty of spice to blow up on X.

One post with the hashtag came from an adult sharing a picture of them as children, adorning a Spider-Man costume like millions have. Venom asked bluntly if this was the last time they were happy.

“it’s giving theater kid that didn’t quite get the part,” another response said scathingly, firing back at yet another Spidey-costume picture.

Another reply targeted someone calling themselves an influencer with a relatively small following. “Never met an ‘influencer’ with 1,000 followers before,” Venom lashed out.

Other insults brought more social media platforms into the fold. “I know your Reddit feed is crazy,” one fan copped. “Look like you make Letterboxd your entirely personality,” another was hit with.

Though the crème de la crème was one insult targeted at one user with an intriguing profile picture. Racking up over 40,000 likes already, the most viral response hit back at a fan for their “profile pic literally [being] a furry.”

Given all the attention that lone tweet has provided, let alone the dozens more we’ve not included here, it’s safe to say the marketing team has done its job in drawing attention to the fact tickets are now on sale for Venom: The Last Dance. A job well done at that.