Ted Lasso Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Ted Lasso Season 3 looks to continue TV’s most compelling, fictional football show – here’s everything we know about the third and potential final season, from whether there’s a release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Football is the beautiful game, as FIFA shows each year, and the biggest sport in the world, yet somehow Ted Lasso has captured the spectacle’s essence for two thrilling seasons.

An array of dazzling performances and tight writing has given the show a huge following and the wait for Ted Lasso Season 3 has been almost as painful as the annual wait for the new football season to kick off.

Patience looks to be paying off though as it doesn’t look to be too much longer now and we’ve rounded up the latest news on Ted Lasso Season 3, including the rampant rumors that it will be the show’s last.

Unfortunately no, Apple hasn’t given any indication as to when we can expect Ted Lasso Season 3, but we do know that filming is about to wrap up for the show.

Filming for Ted Lasso Season 3 began in March 2022, so it’s likely we’ll see it sometime in early 2023 – although it could arrive by the end of the year.

Could this really be the final outing on the pitch?

Ted Lasso Season 3: Is it the final season?

The team behind Ted Lasso has apparently always been instant on running a three-season arc, and unless something changes, this will indeed be the show’s final season.

With filming preparing to wrap up, a hush has almost shrouded the upcoming season as, despite the show’s immense popularity and cultural impact, the rumors of its finale have hit people hard, including the cast.

One of the show’s undisputed stars, Hannah Waddingham who plays Rebecca Welton, told E!: “I asked him [Jason Sudeikis] recently and he went, ‘Yeah, I think so, for now.’ And I was like, ‘OK.'”

This pertained to Sudeikis, the show’s co-creator and producer, extending the show’s length. We’ll have to wait and see if a change of heart occurs.

Ted Lasso Season 3 cast: Who’s returning, and are there any new characters?

Unless there have been some problems, we expect to see the show’s regular cast of characters returning for Ted Lasso Season 3, so expect all your favorites to be on-screen.

To the best of our knowledge, here’s who you can expect to see in Season 3:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Kola Bokinni as Isaac

Nick Mohammed as Coach Nathan “Nate” Shelley

Juno Temple as Keely Jones

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Annette Badland as Mae

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

In addition to the established repertoire of characters, it’s been confirmed that Ted Lasso will add some fresh blood to its lineup.

Jodi Balfour, known for her recent roles in True Detective and The Crown, will play a venture capitalist in the show.

We’ll update this page if we hear of anyone else complementing the already stellar cast.

Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, there’s no trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 at the time of writing. We’ll update this space upon its release.

Ted Lasso Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

Not too much has been revealed just yet regarding the nature of Ted Lasso Season 3, but we have a pretty good idea based on the events of Season 2.

Fans are desperate to see how AFC Richmond gets on in the Premier League and if they can fare better this time around after earning promotion on a dramatic final day of the previous season.

Their progress will likely be juxtaposed by the now antagonistic Nate who’s now part of the club’s main rivals West Ham, and there will naturally be an introspective look into Ted Lasso’s state of mind, along with fascinating character arcs for many of the show’s beloved icons.

Ted Lasso Season 3: What happened in Season 2?

Season 2 of Ted Lasso was definitely not short on drama as the new bunch of episodes kicked off with Dani Rojas dealing with emotional trauma after killing a dog with a penalty, Roy Kent attempting to cope with the inevitable ‘life after football’ dilemma, and Jamie Tarkk (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) battling a personality crisis after being booted off of a reality show.

There never seemed to be a slow beat with the show’s sophomore season either as Roy Kent’s jump to punditry turned out to be a hilarious stroke of genius, as his and Keeley’s relationship trundled along rather nicely as one of the show’s most feelgood aspects and easy go-to for comic relief – although their bond did seem to be hanging by a thread at the end of the finale.

We got deep dives into some of the show’s more underutilized characters in Season 2 with Sam being a prime example. His background was cast under the microscope and was threatened with the sack for defying his sponsor’s orders that went against his culture.

Not only that, but he was involved in a shocking love angle with the far more senior Rebecca, and was even offered the chance to become part of an African superteam.

It wasn’t just Sam though, as even Coach Beard got an astonishing, fast-paced episode of drama and intrigue all to himself to really let loose!

But as funny and heartwarming as Ted Lasso is, Season 3 contained a lot of lows for its characters, reminding us all that they are human after all.

The show’s titular hero is arguably one of the most eyeballed figures during the season as the Richmond coach dealt with being alone, suffered panic attacks, snapped at Sharon, the club’s new psychologist, and dealt with the realization his staff had a turncoat – Nate.

That’s right, from lowly kit man to coach of rivals West Ham United, Nate’s gradual descent throughout Season 2 was an ugly joy to behold as he realized he’s more than Ted and Coach Beard’s lackey.

After realizing his worth, threatening one of the club’s young staff members, and tipping the press about Ted’s panic attacks, Nate is now an enemy of Richmond.

Season 3 is set up wonderfully as we’ll see how a rejuvenated Ted can help his fractured team, if Roy and Keeley can survive, along with a heap of new stories waiting to be told.

