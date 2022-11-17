Warrior Nun Season 2 ending explained & Season 3 theories 

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Netflix has just released Warrior Nun Season 2, with the ending leaving audiences with more questions than answers. Let’s discuss the last episode of the show and what could be in store for the show if it gets a third season.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is out on Netflix now. In this second outing, Ava (Alba Baptista) and the sister Warriors find themselves up against the full force of Adriel (William Miller) and his legion of followers. And in a season that improves upon its predecessor in almost every way, the finale rounds off a great season but also sets up the future of the show.

Article continues after ad

Created by Simon Barry and streaming on Netflix, Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama. After a two-year hiatus, the action-packed series is back and better than ever.

Continue reading for our deep dive on the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale as well as what we want to see happen if the show is given another season. As we will be discussing the end of Season 2, there will be spoilers ahead.

Warrior Nun Season 2 finale: Is Ava alive?

Netflix The finale of season 2 left the fate of Ava unknown

Warrior Nun seems to be making a name for itself when it comes to its big end-of-season cliffhangers. While Season 1 left the fate of “Shotgun” Mary (Toya Turner) and the others up in the air, Season 2 keeps audiences guessing as to whether or not the Warrior Nun herself is alive and well.

Article continues after ad

In the final moments of Season 2, Ava sacrifices herself to take down Adriel once and for all. She uses the power of the Halo to bring the Tarask demons into their world who are then able to take down Adriel.

Doing so drains her powers and – to save her – Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) sends her through the Arc with the hope that she will find some way to survive it. And while this leads us to believe that Ava is dead – or at least gone – the mid-credits scene hints at her return or the very least, her survival.

Just before the credits roll for good, Warrior Nun cuts to Beatrice and the rest of the Sister Warriors back at the OCS. With the Order of the Crucifix Sword seemingly back to normal, Mother Superion (Sylvia De Fanti) calls on Beatrice to help train the recruits.

Article continues after ad

However, Beatrice declines and instead walks out of the OCS with a smile and a sense of relief on her face. Just before the screen fades, it cuts back to the Cruciform Sword which begins to glow.

The significance of the Cruciform Sword

In Warrior Nun, the Cruciform Sword is made out of Divinium and is used by the Warrior Nun to strike down demons. The Sword only responds to The Warrior Nun and the Halo she has in her back.

So while the glowing sword might not confirm Ava’s return, it without a doubt plants the seed that she is alive and that Beatrice might be leaving the order to go find her.

Article continues after ad

Warrior Nun Season 3 theories and predictions

A Holy War is on the way, but what does that mean?

After sending her through the Arc, Lilith (Lorena Andrea) explains to Beatrice that there is a “Holy War” on the horizon and that she hopes the two of them will end up “on the same side of it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With the introduction of Reya in Season 2, she will likely have a big part to play in the Holy War and the future of Warrior Nun. And while she does save Ava and Beatrice from the Tarasks at the end of Season 2, her allegiances are still yet to be confirmed.

Netflix Reya is an entity that exists in another realm

While she appears to be on the Warrior Nun’s side, the show is known for its plot twists and changing up character allegiances.

Article continues after ad

The mortal realm is currently free from demons and other-worldly creatures, except for Lilith of course. At least, as far as we know. So could Lilith have a bigger role to play in Season 3 and at the beginning of this Holy War? What other dark creatures lie in the shows and, like Adriel, wish to take over and influence the mind and fate of humanity?

One thing we can assume is that – with the Halo still inside of Ava, the Warrior Nun’s role in this looming war is likely to be pivotal to the outcome.

Could Michael somehow be alive?

Netflix Michael comes back from the other realm in season 2 to help defeat Adriel

One of the saddest moments in Season 2 is when Michael (Jack Mullarkey) is killed. His heart gets ripped out by Adriel before he and Ava can enact their plan. However, Ava still manages to use his body and the Divinium inside him to set off the bomb. Unfortunately, Adriel survives the attack, in turn making Michael’s sacrifice all for nothing.

Ava does have the ability to bring people back from the dead and does so halfway through the second season when she resurrects Mother Superion. If Ava is alive then there is a chance she might be able to bring Michael back or that her journey through the Arc also gives her the chance to reunite him with his mother once again.

Here’s hoping that Netflix renews Warrior Nun for a third season so that all these lingering questions from the ending of Season 2 get answered.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.