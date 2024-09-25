Nmplol slams “shameless” Twitch over lack of response to TwitchCon harassment

Twitch streamer Nmplol slammed the broadcasting platform over its lack of response to a Kick streamer harassing him and other creators at TwitchCon San Diego.

Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom was on the TwitchCon convention floor with fellow streamer Wake Wilder when a Kick creator came up to the pair and engaged in a series of behaviors that viewers labeled “sexual assault.”

The Kick streamer kissed and licked the pair of broadcasters while saying they “really liked” them before finally taking their leave. Although Nick initially claimed that the situation didn’t “bother” him and denied being a victim, he later spoke out against the streamer’s behavior on Twitter/X.

“Holy f*ck that was weird,” he wrote. “Don’t ever do sh*t like that, please. Talk to somebody or just stay inside if you can’t behave.”

Nick was just one of several Twitch creators that were harassed by Kick streamers during the event… and he says that he still hasn’t received a response from Twitch days after the incidents went viral.

“You know what’s funny? They [Twitch] didn’t even message me about that guy sucking on my nipple,” he said in a September 25 broadcast. “Nothing. Radio silence.

“I got an email from Twitch yesterday like, ‘How was your TwitchCon experience?’ Just shameless, man. Maybe I’m not that good at networking with the suits, you know what I’m saying?”

He went on to claim that the platform “doesn’t care about Twitch OGs” and even asked why the company hadn’t flown him out to TwitchCon as they had with other creators.

“It is what it is,” he concluded. “I’m still gonna keep going [to TwitchCon]. I’m still gonna have fun.”

Other broadcasters on different platforms have also spoken out against the chaos that ensued at TwitchCon San Diego, including the likes of xQc, who claimed that Kick needs to enact “real repercussions” against streamers who act out at events.

YouTube star Ludwig also chimed in, saying that this type of behavior ultimately sours Kick’s reputation in the long run.

“It’s a bunch of people. It’s not as if it’s an exclusive problem,” he said. “Every platform has bad eggs, but why does Kick breed so many?”

While Kick itself has banned the offending streamers as a result of the TwitchCon fiascos, CEO Eddie Craven has remained adamant that a few bad apples don’t “reflect the broader platform.”