1883 Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about 1883 Season 2, the next chapter of the Yellowstone prequel, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

Yellowstone, the hit western series created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner, first hit the small screen in 2018. With every batch of episodes, its acclaim and viewership has grown, with the flagship show now on its fifth season.

In February 2021, Sheridan signed a deal with Paramount to create new Yellowstone shows for the studio – this included 1883, a hit prequel series.

So, here’s everything we know about 1883 Season 2, from any release date information and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Article continues after ad

1883 Season 2: Is it happening?

Yes, 1883 is getting another season – but it’s not as simple as a Season 2.

1883 is set to be followed by 1923, a sequel series also taking place before the events of Yellowstone. The show will also live on via 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, chronicling the life of the “legendary lawman”, as per TV Line.

The Yellowstone universe is growing even more with another spinoff titled 6666, which will revolve around the Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas.

As for a direct follow-up to 1883, Sheridan said he “wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did”, so don’t expect one in a hurry.

Article continues after ad

Paramount+ 1883 is getting another season – but it’s not a simple Season 2.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t,” he told Deadline.

“I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.

“For me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

1883 Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Well, 1923 is due for release on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.

Article continues after ad

1883: The Bass Reeves Story doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing, although Paramount said the “next chapter” of 1883 will arrive later in 2022, so we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

1883 Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

While there isn’t a trailer for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, there is a teaser trailer for 1923, which you can check out below:

The trailer introduces the cast of the sequel prequel, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, while a narrator says: “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

Article continues after ad

1883 Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of 1923 includes:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

1883: The Bass Reeves Story will star David Oyelowo as the titular lawman. It’s unclear whether we can expect the return of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott or any of the other 1883 cast members.

1883 Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

The official logline for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story reads: “Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

As for 1923, the official synopsis says it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Article continues after ad

That’s all we know about the 1883 follow-ups, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Be sure to check out our other TV hubs for upcoming shows below:

Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin