N3on forced to leave LA after being kicked out of home and having filming license revoked

N3on revealed that he and his team are forced to leave LA after being swatted at his home and having his filming license revoked in the middle of his streaming marathon.

Kick streamer N3on is currently seven days into a month long streaming marathon, where he’s expected to stream 24 hours a day. However, it’s not going as he planned.

On October 8, N3on was seen being swatted live on his stream, as police had been called to the scene about a possible shooting/domestic violence report, TMZ reported.

However, the LAPD quickly realized the call had been a swatting call and let them go.

He later revealed that the neighbors around the house that he had rented for the 30 day stream marathon were coming together to get them evicted.

“They all took videos and sh*t about the altercation that happened outside, and all of everything is here, so I swear to god this is actually really bad,” he said.

“They’re all in the back right now, having a meeting… it doesn’t matter, if we have to stream in a hotel, we’ll stream in a hotel.”

He then explained that they had removed all the furniture from the house in order to fit in bunk beds for everyone participating in the stream.

“We are literally f**ked if they kick us out,” he told the stream.

In a YouTube video posted the same day, he explained everything that had happened and also revealed that the altercation resulted in them losing their filming license.

“They pulled all of our licenses in LA, we cannot film in LA anymore. We’re leaving the city, we’re going to another city or another state, I don’t know what we’re doing. We’re gonna figure it out. We have to leave Los Angeles,” he told viewers.

“The whole committee, I don’t know what the f**k what type of gay sh*t they’ve got going on, but they kicked us out of LA, basically, and we’re gonna be… we’ve got instructed not to film here anymore.

“We’ve got 24 hours to leave this house, so with that being said, I’m gonna be hosting the craziest party in LA history tonight.

“I’ve got around 2000 people, the craziest DJ, the craziest performers and I’m gonna have the craziest night of my life tonight and I’m gonna get like the craziest sh*t possible to happen tonight, okay? I’m gonna make sure that I go out with a bang.”

N3on has since revealed that they are moving the streaming marathon to Las Vegas and even got help from FaZe Banks to organize the party.