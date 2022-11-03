The Witcher Blood Origin: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about The Witcher: Blood Origin, the Netflix prequel series, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Based on the acclaimed video game series and Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, The Witcher first arrived on Netflix in 2020, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

While fans of the franchise are still trying to come to terms with Cavill departing the show in Season 4, there’s something to look forward to: a spinoff prequel with a starry cast, coming to Netflix sooner than you might think.

So, here’s what we know so far about The Witcher: Blood Origin, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is due for release on December 25, 2022, on Netflix.

It will have four episodes – as opposed to the original plan of six – and has been compared to a “two-part movie” by showrunner Declan de Barra.

Past seasons of The Witcher have arrived during the holiday season, so fans can look forward to spending another Christmas exploring the Continent with a new story.

It’s been a bit of a wait for The Witcher Blood Origin, considering the first footage was released in December last year. However, the show underwent a number of reshoots in April, and with other development issues, it got pushed to Christmas Day this year.

The Witcher Blood Origin trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there’s a trailer for The Witcher Blood Origin. You can watch it below:

While showing off the prequel’s epic, on-location cinematography and kinetic action, it shows glimpses of the show’s leading trio: Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, Sophia Brown’s Éile, and Laurence O’Fuarain’s Fjall.

We’ll update this space upon the release of further trailers for the series.

The Witcher Blood Origin cast: Who’s in it?

The Witcher Blood Origin has a large cast, which includes:

Michelle Yeoh as Scían

Sophia Brown as Éile

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Nathaniel Curtis as Brían

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Amy Murray as Fenrik

Aidan O’Callaghan as Kareg

Minnie Driver in an undisclosed role

Deadline described Yeoh’s character as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart.

“When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

As per Netflix’s Tudum website, Yeoh described Scían’s eye color as “an aquamarine, a pale green, because I thought it would be unique and ethereal. So otherworldly.”

Netflix

Brown said Éile is an expert player of an instrument based on the nyckelharpa, “a Scandinavian instrument that features heavily in the soundtrack.”

O’Fuarain’s Fjall is a Dog Clan elf “born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him,” as per Variety.

“A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

Driver will narrate The Witcher: Blood Origin, and is said to be playing a Seanchai, “a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds. In other words, she’s a tour guide of sorts for audience.”

The Witcher Blood Origin plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

“Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

That means the show will take place long before the adventures of Geralt (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Speaking to Tudum, De Barra further explained: “Viewers will be surprised because they’re going to see a story told about a period of elven history that was buried by the humans after their arrival and eventual conquest of the Continent.

“We get to tell a tale about the elves when they were at their height, like all great societies before their fall.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about The Witcher Blood Origin.