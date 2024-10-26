Venom 3 social account goes viral after “bullying” fan in insane online roast

True to the symbiote’s form, the Venom 3 X account is roasting moviegoers with intense remarks, and one has accumulated over 195k likes.

If you know the Venom movies well, then you’ll also know that the alien inhabitant of Eddie Brock doesn’t hold back on the insults. Venom speaks his mind, and to celebrate the new movie, the official X account for Venom: The Last Dance is relentlessly roasting fans.

Using the hashtag #VenomRoastMe, the account asked for audience members to use the tag if they’re watching the movie. In return, they’d get a personalized roast from the account. Naturally, this led to many comments insulting people’s t-shirt choices to their torso sizes, but none have had quite the impact as one response.

When one fan replied to a thread with a photo of themselves at the theater (with a Venom-themed drink and extension cord), the account wrote back: “Maybe you should have showered instead.”

The comment has since accumulated 195k likes and counting, with many fellow X users in disbelief over the cutting reply. While it all might be in good fun (with the fan in question actively responding to the roast thread), many seem to have missed that it’s all intentional.

“Imagine being roasted by Venom’s twitter account,” said one user, while another asked: “How’s it feel the Venom movie admin fried you dawg?”

“Someone is getting promoted or fired off of this tweet. There is no in-between,” another suggested.

“Getting bullied by a movie is crazy,” said a fourth, while another comment said: “Kyle just got cooked by Venom holy shit lmaooo.”

If you want to see Venom: The Last Dance for yourself (if you dare), it’s playing in theaters now.

