Chucky cancelation continues streaming’s worst TV show trend

The Chucky TV show has been canceled at Syfy ahead of Season 4, leading fans to criticize one detail that seems to be common among streaming platforms.

Syfy isn’t the only streaming service to come under fire for canceling shows as of late. Netflix recently got backlash from fans with the #NetflixCancels hashtag, with several notable fandoms accusing the platform of dumping popular shows.

One of the biggest criticisms came from the fact that many of these shows ended on cliffhangers, leaving fans without closure on their favorite shows. SyFy has just made the same move, ending Chucky before the story could properly come to a close.

Article continues after ad

With Chucky Season 3 ending with Jake, Devon, and Lexy being trapped in marionette bodies and Nica being held at gunpoint, there was a lot Season 4 needed to answer for. The evil doll himself also announced from the Oval Office that he’d be “running for a fourth term”.

Article continues after ad

While the hashtag #RenewChucky circulated back in July after fans and cast were left in the dark about the future of Season 4, the cancelation is now confirmation that we will never know what was to come. Naturally, this has led to complaints online of the show’s abrupt ending.

Article continues after ad

“So that show now ends on a cliffhanger…dang,” said one Reddit comment. Another wrote: “Well…now that cliffhanger is where everyone’s story ends. NOT to be continued.”

“Mannn, that is not the kinda cliffhanger to end off on,” said another. “Yet another show that is left on a cliffhanger,” said a third on X.

Syfy

However, there is some hope. Many fans are optimistic that another Chucky horror movie will be able to wrap up the TV show’s arc, with a new movie being teased by the doll’s creator Don Mancini in a March 2024 interview with Scream Dreams.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I am also, actually, in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie,” he said. However, with no official plot or production plans announced, it’s possible that a new Chucky flick could have no relation to the series at all.

Series star Jennifer Tilly has also kept the flame burning, writing on X: “Resurrections are Chucky’s specialties and he has many of them!”

Unfortunately, for now, it seems as though Chucky may not be your friend ’till the end after all.

Article continues after ad

For more scares, check out our guide to the 2024 horror movies you need to watch. You can also take a look at the best serial killer documentaries, and check out the 5 scariest horror movies based on true stories.