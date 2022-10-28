The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: Will there be a Season 2?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix, but will there be a Season 2?

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.

Based on the book Half Bad by Sally Green, the story focuses on Nathan, who lives in a world of warring witches. His father is considered the most evil and dangerous witch out there, and 16-year-old Nathan, who hasn’t even gained his powers yet, has been tasked with killing him.

Now, the story hasn’t quite been wrapped up yet, which may make fans wonder, will there be a Season 2?

Will The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself have a Season 2?

Currently, there is no announcement for a Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Season 2.

However, there’s many signs that a second season could be on the way. For starters, the book that the series is based on, Half Bad, has two sequel novels, Half Wild and Half Lost. Now, the series isn’t a super exact adaptation of the novel, meaning that a second season may not follow the plot of the books either.

But considering that the show’s first season ends on somewhat of a cliff-hanger, with the civil war between witches still happening, and Jessica seemingly about to become even more powerful – and even more of a problem – there’s clearly plenty of potential for the series to continue.

What would happen in Season 2?

These cliff-hangers, along with the original books, create a lot of potential plots for a Season 2. But right now, there is no official plot for the second season.

In an interview with Dexerto, the cast of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself explained what they would want from a potential Season 2, as all of them were excited at the prospect of it.

“We don’t know, or we can’t say [if there will be a Season 2], but I don’t think these characters are done, and I don’t think that the stories are done in this world,” stated Nadia Parkes, who plays Annalise.

“The story ends at Season 1 at the beginning of something, and there are so many characters we can bring into the story,” explained Emilien Vekemans, who plays Gabriel. “In terms of ideas [of how the show can proceed in Season 2] I have some of them. I already pitched to Joe Barton [the show’s creator.]”

“There’s a lot of dynamics that haven’t been seen together, a lot of scenes that I would love to see, and a lot of unanswered questions,” hinted Jay Lycurgo, who plays Nathan.

So if there will be a second season, clearly the cast and crew have some exciting things up their sleeves. But ultimately, a Season 2 will come likely down to the reception and success of the first series.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is currently streaming on Netflix.