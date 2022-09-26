You Season 4: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

You Season 4 has recently finished filming, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Hello, you. We see you’re wondering about what’s going to happen in the next season of this killer thriller show. What you need, is someone to save you. Let us help you.

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You has been getting bigger and bigger with every season.

Season 3 had a fiery finale – literally – and it left on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 4. But what’s in store for the upcoming season? And who is Joe Goldberg’s next victim?

Like other Netflix shows, You Season 4 will be split into two parts: Part 1 will come out on February 10, 2023, and Part 2 will come out on March 10, 2023.

Filming has recently wrapped, meaning that fans will likely be getting a lot of promotional footage coming up.

You Season 4 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for You Season 4, and you can watch it below:

The You Season 4 trailer remains very on-brand for the series, as the screen is muted in color, with multiple characters all of varying levels of obnoxious-ness appearing in front of us, with Joe – and his iconic invisibility hat – lurking in the background.

The trailer begins with the line we know all too well: “Hello, you.”

Joe is now in London, and states in his classic voiceover: “I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” as the name Professor Jonathan Moore appears on-screen.

He continues: “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.

“Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.

“Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

You Season 4 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

You tends to bring in a whole new cast every season, barring the main characters themselves.

Penn Badgley will obviously be returning as the creepy killer Joe Goldberg, and the newest object of his affections Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle, will also be coming back after first appearing in Season 3.

Lukas Gage (previously seen in Euphoria) will be playing Adam, a wealthy American ex-pat who feels pressured to meet the standards of his successful family. Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good) is playing Kate, an art gallery director who tends to be suspicious of others.

Tilly Keeper will be Lady Phoebe, Kate’s best friend, who is wealthy and famous but far more naïve and trusting. Amy-Leigh Hickman is Nadia, a literature student and aspiring author who has some skeletons in her closet. Ed Speleers plays Rhys, a memoir author with a troubled youth.

Others in the You Season 4 cast include:

Niccy Lin

Aidan Cheng

Stephen Hagan

Ben Wiggins

Eve Austin

Ozioma Whenu

Dario Coates

Sean Pertwee

Brad Alexander

Alison Pargeter

Adam James

You Season 4 plot: What will happen next season?

While the trailer gives some details, the plot of Season 4 still appears mysterious, as the show does like to bait and switch its audience.

You Season 3 ended with the death of Joe’s equally murderous wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), before he faked his own death and ran away to Paris to follow his most recent obsession, Marienne. She herself had ran there with her daughter to escape both him and her recently deceased ex-husband – who Joe, of course, had stabbed to death.

Going by the fake name Nick, Joe vows to find Marienne, though it seems that only a slight portion of the show will be taking place in Paris, with a lot of filming happening at the Royal Holloway, University of London. By the trailer, it seems like Joe is going to be a professor of Literature there, Professor Jonathan Moore to be exact. If so, we’ll have to see how he avoided the background check.

Now, usually, the seasons follow Joe in a state of crisis, being fed up with his current situation. That is until he meets a new woman, whom he immediately becomes obsessed with, and begins wreaking havoc on her life, all while critiquing the society that surrounds him. Each season has tweaked this formula somewhat in order to keep the show exciting.

But according to star Penn Badgley, this season is going to be quite different, not just in plot details but also in the series’ entire format. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Badgley said: “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format.”

He continued: “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

You Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.