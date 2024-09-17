‘Netflix Cancels’ explained: Why people are so angry at the streaming platform

#NetflixCancels is trending online, with subscribers calling out the platform’s habit of canceling popular shows.

This isn’t the first time subscribers have rebelled against a streaming service. In June, Max got the same treatment, with #DontStreamOnMax taking over social media and leading to a brief boycotting of the platform.

Now, Netflix is in the line of fire. The platform is known for abruptly canceling shows (in 2020, they canceled 18 of their own original series), but users have now had enough.

Here’s what you need to know about #NetflixCancels, including what the hashtag means, and why it’s trending now.

What is #NetflixCancels?

#NetflixCancels is a hashtag being used on X/Twitter to promote the boycott of the streaming service Netflix, and to promote their canceled TV shows.

Nobody can pinpoint the origin of the hashtag, but the X account @CancelNetflix seems to be leading the charge, boosting the hashtag to around 14.8k posts at the time of writing. #NetflixCancels really began to take off on September 16, when it turned into a trending tag on the platform.

According to the account, the hashtag likely originated within several high-profile fandoms of previously canceled shows on the streamer, including the likes of Warrior Nun, Dead Boy Detectives (which was canceled on August 30), and Lockwood & Co.

The #NetflixCancels hashtag is not to be confused with the #CancelNetflix hashtag, which previously made the rounds in July 2024, after it was revealed that Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings made a $7 million donation to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

This led to many users publicly canceling their subscriptions, but has nothing to do with the current campaign against Netflix’s habit of canceling shows.

Since the #NetflixCancels tag has gone viral, disgruntled subscribers have been taking to the social platform and sharing their beloved shows that were axed from the streaming service.

“We love a good fandom team-up. Netflix need to wake up and realize what they’re doing is causing them harm in the long run. Nobody’s going to watch new shows because of the fear it’ll be canceled they’ve lost the trust of so many,” said one comment.

Netflix criticized for canceling shows with cliffhangers

One of the main points being used against Netflix by users of the hashtag is that the streamer has a habit of canceling shows right as they reach a major cliffhanger, leaving viewers disappointed and without closure.

This includes shows like 1899, Mindhunter, and Shadow and Bone, all of which ended with huge teases as to what was coming next. With no further seasons, these shows never reached their full potential.

The main account, @CancelNetflix, also created a post that shared the high Rotten Tomatoes scores of canceled Netflix shows, to counter the idea that “Netflix says it has never canceled a successful show.”

Of course, success isn’t only measured by critical response, but it is harsh evidence that the shows in question are generally supported by fans and critics alike.

At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that Netflix has responded to the hashtag.

