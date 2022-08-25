Succession Season 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Succession Season 4, from whether we know about its release date to trailer, plot, and cast details.

Succession has quickly become one of the strongest shows on television. The intense battle for power among the Roy family continues, as Season 4 promises another fiery journey into the world of Waystar Royco.

What will happen next for Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy? Here’s everything we know so far about Succession Season 4, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details.

HBO The power struggle between the Roy family is more fiery than ever.

Succession Season 4 release date: Is there a release date and trailer?

The latest season of the hit HBO show entered production officially on June 28, 2022. While there isn’t a release date as of yet, we can estimate the show will arrive by Summer 2023 based on previous seasons, which have dropped in June 2018, August 2019, and October 2021 respectively.

There’s also no trailer for Succession Season 4, as it’s only just begun shooting this month.

We’ll update this article upon any trailer being shared or the announcement of a release date.

Succession Season 4 cast: Who is returning, and are there any new characters?

The Succession Season 4 cast will include Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, and of course, Brian Cox as the family patriarch Logan Roy.

Of course, other fan favorites such as Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans and Nicholas Braun’s Greg Hirsch will be back too.

As per Deadline, nine characters have been added to the returning cast, including Dagmara Domińczyk as Waystar Royco member Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Mattson, Arian Moayed as Stewy, and Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s intrepid assistant Jess Jordan.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones will also return as Naomi Pierce, alongside Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, Cherry Jones as Pierce family matriarch Nan, and Justin Kirk and Steven Root.

It’s unclear if any new characters will be introduced in Season 4, but we’ll update this article upon any casting announcements.

HBO Alexander Skarsgård is expected to return for Succession Season 4.

Succession Season 4 plot: What will it be about?

Season 3 of the show saw the Roys more fractured and vulnerable than ever. According to an official synopsis released by HBO, the next 10-part season sees “the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moving ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Speaking to Vulture, Snook said: “At the end of an episode, having something that narratively projects into the next season sets it up quite nicely. If Shiv knows, but her brothers don’t, and Tom doesn’t know that Shiv knows – there’s a lot of potential there.”

The events of Season 3 are expected to ripple into Succession’s fourth season.

Recent leaked set photos suggest we’ll see Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) tie the knot in Season 4.

Braun has also teased a “higher gear” for Greg, as per Deadline. “He and Tom have a new frequency,” he said.

Succession Season 4: What happened in Season 3?

Season 3 of Succession saw the power struggle for Waystar Royco intensify after Kendall waged war against Logan at the press conference in the Season 2 finale.

While Logan gaslit Shiv into believing she’d be named as his successor in the previous season, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) is named interim CEO while Logan temporarily steps back.

Kendall tries to convince Shiv, Roman, and Connor (Alan Ruck) to join his side and take down Logan, but they’re put off by the idea of Kendall being CEO on the other side.

Meanwhile, Greg leaves Kendall’s team and signs a legal agreement with Waystar, costing him his inheritance from his embittered grandfather, and Tom offers himself up as a prison sacrifice if the DOJ investigation into the cruise scandal results in a guilty verdict.

HBO Prepare for a new era of Greg and Tom’s relationship.

Kendall’s mental health takes another turn for the worst after Shiv retaliates with an open letter including details of his struggles with addiction, and suffers an emotional breakdown at his lavish 40th birthday party after Roman hands him a note from his dad offering to buy his shares for $2 billion. Towards the end of the season, he nearly drowns in his swimming pool, with his family believing it to be a suicide attempt.

The last episode was a rollercoaster, with Kendall tearfully and fearfully admitting his role in the waiter’s death in Season 1 to Shiv and Roman. They comfort him and prepare to face off with Logan to veto the sale of the company to Skarsgard’s Lukas Matsson, as per a clause in their parents’ divorce settlement.

HBO The three siblings teamed up in the finale of Succession’s third season.

Just when they think they’ve won, Logan reveals he’d already renegotiated the agreement, meaning the trio have no control over the company. They’re baffled as to how he could have known to do that before they arrived, and then comes the twist of the knife: it was Tom who tipped him off.

Discussing what this could mean for Greg and Tom in Season 4, Braun said: “It’s like a chess move that’s bringing Tom and Greg to a higher place. Season 4 is the siblings versus everyone. Now I’m against my friend Kendall and over with Logan. Maybe that is going to be a very exciting place for Greg.”

Succession Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on-demand now.