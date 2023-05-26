What is Blood & Gold about? Netflix war movie explained
Blood & Gold, an action comedy set in the last days of World War II, has arrived on Netflix – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.
Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 masterpiece Inglourious Basterds flipped the Nazi narrative on its head, paving the way for a group of Jewish avengers to get their payback on Hitler and take out the SS in blood-splattering, scalp-tearing fashion.
More recently, we had Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi’s stylized WW2 comedy-drama about a Nazi youth (and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler) whose mind is turned when his mother takes in a Jewish girl.
Both movies demonstrate that satirical takes on the horrors of history can be just as impactful, and that brings us to Blood & Gold, a new Netflix movie retelling the story with a fresh take.
What is Blood & Gold about?
As an action comedy set in the final days of World War II, Blood & Gold has been described as the “German Inglourious Basterds.” The movie tells the fictional story of a Nazi deserter who, while returning to his daughter, gets caught up in a battle against SS troops on their hunt for hidden gold.
Check out the trailer below:
As per the official synopsis, the movie is set in spring 1945, “telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich, the young and courageous farmer Elsa – and a whole host of Nazis. On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into the clutches of a marauding SS troop.
“Their leader leaves him hanging in a tree. But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm. Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves.
“Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church.”
In a press release, director Peter Thorwarth and producer Christian Becker – who worked together on the Netflix horror success Blood Red Sky – opened up about how they had “American action and adventure classics from the sixties and seventies in mind” when creating their movie.
They consider Inglourious Basterds to be somewhat of a “wave breaker” in terms of telling a war story in an unconventional way. “It wasn’t made by a German, but it opened up ways for us,” explained Thorwarth. “Without it, our film probably would not have been possible.”
Blood & Gold cast: Who’s in it?
The Blood & Gold cast includes:
- Robert Maaser as Heinrich
- Marie Hacke as Elsa
- Alexander Scheer as Von Starnfeld
- Jördis Triebel as Sonja
- Florian Schmidtke as Dorfler
- Stephan Grossmann as Mayor
- Petra Zieser as Irmgard
- Gisela Aderhold as Brigitte
- Jochen Nickel as Priest
- Simon Rupp as Paule
Robert Maaser started out as a gymnast in his childhood, before going on to become a professional stuntman while studying acting in Berlin and London for several years. The actor made his international screen debut in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and has starred in a number of major movies including Uncharted and Out For Vengeance.
Marie Hacke, meanwhile, has appeared in a number of shows including Outlander. Funnily enough, she was supposed to audition for Thorwarth and Becker’s Blood Red Sky, stating: “I was among the final selections at the casting. I almost canceled, as I felt really sick on the day of the casting. As it turned out later, I was pregnant.” So, while she didn’t get the role, the director remembered Hacke and invited her to audition for Blood & Gold, where she went on to bag the female lead.
Is Blood & Gold worth watching?
Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, Blood & Gold has debuted to favorable reviews.
The Guardian gave the Netflix movie three stars, writing: “It’s predictable but tightly staged and well paced, and if you’re scrolling through the streaming platform looking for something fresh, it’s not a bad choice for switch-your-brain-off entertainment.”
Elsewhere, Ready Steady Cut said: “Blood & Gold is a very good film and may be the best of its kind since Inglourious Basterds.” And Heaven of Horror added: “It’s very much an action thriller with a few touches of dark comedy to make it all bearable. And the title doesn’t lie; it is very bloody (and gory).”
Blood & Gold is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:
