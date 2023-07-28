What is Paradise about? New Netflix movie explained

A new Netflix movie set in a grim alternate reality dropped on Netflix this week – here’s what Paradise is about.

Paradise is a new dystopian sci-fi thriller that’s set in a near future where money can buy years of your life.

The German movie debuted at the Munich International Film Festival in June, and arrived on Netflix yesterday (July 27, 2023).

So here’s your quick guide to the movie, including details of that high-concept plot, plus the actors who feature.

What is Paradise about?

In a press release for Paradise, Netflix asks viewers to “imagine a world where our lives aren’t determined by our age, but by ourselves.”

While here’s the official synopsis: “Trade your life for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company.

“Max and Elena live an almost perfect life. But when the couple is faced with unexpected insurance claims that they can’t pay, everything quickly changes. To pay off their debts, Elena must ‘pay’ with 40 years of her life. Robbed of their life together, their future lies in tatters. Max, who works for AEON, tries everything he can to get Elena’s lost years back. But nothing will ever be the same again.”

Paradise cast: Who’s in it?

The following is a list of the actors who star in Paradise:

Marlene Tanczik

Kostja Ullmann

Iris Berben

Lisa-Marie Koroll

Alina Levshin

Lorna Ishema

Numan Acar

Loven Kongsli

Boris Kunz directs from a script he wrote with Peter Kocyla and Simon Amberger. Simon Amberger, Korbinian Dufter and Rafael Parente produce.

