Gears of War Netflix movie: Release date rumors, cast, plot, more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Netflix will bring a Gears of War movie to the big screen and we’ve got all the latest information to dive into – whether you’re looking for release date rumors or plot details, here’s what you need to know about Gears of War on Netflix.

The time has come to pick your Lancer Assault Rifle back up. Netflix is adapting Gears of War into a feature-length movie, marking the franchise’s transition into live-action for the first time.

Gears of War made waves originally back in 2006 and proved to be a flagship franchise for Xbox players around the world.

Netflix has got the task of delivering a faithful recreation of the franchise, so if you’re looking for any and all information on the Gears of War movie, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Currently, there isn’t an official release date for Netflix’s Gear of Wars movie. Announced on November 7, 2022, according to Netflix “the iconic video game is heading to streaming, with a live-action film adaptation and animated television series both in the works. Get ready for war.”

Gears of War Netflix movie cast: Who will be in it?

As the movie is in the early stages of pre-production, a full roster of cast members has yet to be announced.

However, this hasn’t stopped fans of the franchise from fan-casting their own choices. Even the franchise’s creator, Cliff Bleszinski, is a fan of casting Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix.

Gears of War Netflix plot: What will it be about?

Gears of War has yet to have a screenwriter attached to the project, however, the official synopsis reads: “Gears of War follows the Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of infantry members locked in mortal combat with the Locust Horde, a monstrous race of genetically altered humans from the underground.

Led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, the crew faces off against their enemies on the increasingly hostile planet of Sera.”

We’ll be updating this article when new developments happen, so to be sure check back in with us.