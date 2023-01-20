What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood about? Outlander prequel plot explained

The eighth and final season of TV smash Outlander has just been announced – but the story doesn’t end there, as plans for a prequel are in motion, called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents.

Hit Starz series Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season, though while that will also be the period drama’s last series, a prequel is in the works, and details have emerged about the show’s plot.

Outlander revolved around a 1945 nurse being transported back to 1743, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser – played by Sam Heughan. But while their romance might be coming to end, another love story is about to begin.

And this one will play out even further back in time, and revolve around Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood about?

Speaking to Variety about the forthcoming prequel, writer Matthew B. Roberts said: “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.”

Diana Gabaldon – who wrote the novel on which the original Outlander was based – is involved, and will also serve as a consulting producer.

Roberts continues: “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten.

“With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Roberts is also showrunner, and will executive produce the prequel alongside Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. There’s no word on a release date however, as Season 7 of the original series is still in production, with Season 8 yet to be shot.

That’s everything we know about Outlander: Blood of My Blood. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

