A Man Called Otto cast: All actors & characters in the movie

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in A Man Called Otto, the heart-wrenching dramedy movie set to make its Netflix premiere.

Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto dropped in theaters in January, but it’s not the first time the story has been told. The movie is adapted from Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel A Man Called Ove and the 2015 film of the same name by director Hannes Holm.

Filmmaker Marc Forster’s American remake boasts a major Hollywood heavyweight front and center, telling a story of love and loss that is bound to have you sobbing into your pillow.

With A Man Called Otto now set to make its Netflix debut, we’ve broken down all of the major roles in the cast including the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

A Man Called Otto cast and characters

Before we get into our rundown of the cast and characters in A Man Called Otto, here’s the official synopsis: “A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife.

“Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around.

“A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, A Man Called Otto shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.”

Otto: Tom Hanks

Sony Pictures

Tom Hanks plays Otto Anderson, the titular character and a cantankerous old man. But there’s a reason for his grumpy demeanor, as the widower is dealing with the grief of losing his wife. Otto’s life begins to change when a family moves in across the street.

It goes without saying that Hanks is one of Hollywood’s top league actors, having starred in a wide variety of blockbuster hits, from Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile to Cast Away and Apollo 13. He also won two Academy Awards for Best Actor for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

Marisol: Mariana Treviño

Sony Pictures

Mariana Treviño plays Marisol, the mother of the family who move to the street where Otto resides. She is the only person who can see past his bad temper, and with a touch of persistence, she begins to bring out the kindness in him.

Treviño has appeared in a number of TV shows over the years, including Club de Cuervos and 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, as well as movies such as Polvo and Overboard.

Tommy: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Sony Pictures

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Tommy, Marisol’s quirky yet loving husband who has an inspiring relationship with his wife and their two daughters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Garcia-Rulfo has starred in various movies, including The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and 6 Underground.

Luna: Christiana Montoya

Sony Pictures

Christiana Montoya plays Luna in the A Man Called Otto cast, one of Marisol and Tommy’s daughters, whose interactions with the ever-grumpy Otto make for some heartwarming and hilarious scenes.

Montoya appeared in the 2022 horror movie Spoonful of Sugar, as well as the drama A Place in the Field.

Abbie: Alessandra Perez

Sony Pictures

Alessandra Perez plays Abbie, Marisol and Tommy’s second daughter who, like the rest of her family, helps to bring out the good in Otto.

Perez has given her voice to a number of animated shows, including TOTS and Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Young Otto: Truman Hanks

Sony Pictures

Truman Hanks, aka Tom Hanks’ son, plays the younger version of Otto in flashback scenes that show his relationship with his late wife.

A Man Called Otto marks Hanks Jr’s movie acting debut. Speaking to People about what it was like imitating his dad, he said: “I have to convey to you the way I hear him. Everyone else hears, ‘Houston we have a problem,’ I hear this grumpy old man who’s mad at the DVD player.”

Sonya: Rachel Keller

Sony Pictures

Rachel Keller plays Sonya in the A Man Called Otto cast. Sonya is the eponymous character’s wife, with Keller appearing alongside Truman Hanks in the flashback scenes.

Kelly has enjoyed recurring roles in various TV series such as Legion, the Fargo TV show, Tokyo Vice, and the second season of Dirty John.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in A Man Called Otto. The movie drops on Netflix on May 6, 2023. It is also available to buy or rent on various platforms including Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.