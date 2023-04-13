Florida Man cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix show

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Florida Man, the new comedy crime series on Netflix that promises to go “beyond the meme.”

Created by Donald Todd, who was born and raised in The Sunshine State himself, Florida Man borrows the name from the infamous and ongoing viral phenomenon involving the influx of absurd new stories about men in the state doing outrageous things – often involving alligators, weapons, fast food, or all of the above.

But the seven-part Netflix series is so much more than that, diving into “a web of lies, murder, deception, family trauma, and a search for long-lost gold,” all of which comes together to show that “even if you take the Florida Man out of the state (and throw him back in again), he’s still a Florida Man at heart.”

As per the official synopsis: “When a struggling ex-cop (Mike) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s (Moss) runaway girlfriend (Delly), what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

Contents

Florida Man Netflix cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a rundown of the main cast and characters in Netflix’s Florida Man, the crime drama that “digs way deeper into the swamp than any news snippet or viral meme can.”

Édgar Ramírez: Mike Valentine

Netflix

Édgar Ramírez plays Mike Valentine, an ex-cop and gambling addict who is “stuck between two different lives.”

Take a look at his character bio: “The ex-cop is trying to right the wrongs he made during his struggles with a gambling problem – one that broke up his marriage to Iris, tied him to Moss and ultimately led him to search for Delly.”

Ramírez is best known for his big screen roles, including Yes Day, Deliver Us from Evil, Jungle Cruise, and The Girl on the Train.

Emory Cohen: Moss Yankov

Netflix

Emory Cohen plays Moss Yankov, the son of a late mob boss and a criminal who Mike gets tied to due to his struggles with his gambling addiction.

As per Moss’s description: “Upon his father’s death, he inherits the family business. Although he’s insecure about not having earned his position, Moss isn’t afraid to have his men break a few legs or murder people…. or send them to Florida on wild chases.”

Alongside his turn as Homer in the Netflix series The OA, Cohen has starred in a number of movies including Big Gold Brick, Lords of Chaos, and Place Beyond the Pines.

Abbey Lee: Delly West

Netflix

Abbey Lee plays Delly West, Moss’s girlfriend who Mike must hunt down to pay back his debts to the mob boss.

According to a press release, “once Delly flees Philadelphia for Florida to escape her boyfriend, Mike tracks her down to bring her back to Moss – and discovers she’s way more than he bargained for.”

You may recognize Lee as The Dag from Mad Max: Fury Road, or from her other roles in movies such as Old and The Forgiven.

Anthony Lapaglia: Sonny Valentine

Netflix

Anthony Lapaglia plays Sonny Valentine, Mike’s untrustworthy dad.

“The widower and retired police chief is still committing unlawful transactions under the radar, so it’s no wonder why Mike doesn’t trust him, even though but especially because he’s his dad,” reads his character bio. “When Sonny isn’t concocting scams, he spends his days working at a boat dock restaurant.”

LaPaglia is a highly decorated actor, having won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his respective roles on Without a Trace and Frasier.

Otmara Marrero: Patsy

Netflix

Otmara Marrero plays Patsy, Mike’s sister who has a lot of plates spinning, as you’ll gather from her character description:

“Although she keeps it together on the outside, Mike’s sister Patsy is juggling criminal family members, a husband who talks too much, and a daughter with an attitude. She’s not pulling the strings like her brother or dad, but her hands aren’t completely clean either.”

After making her TV debut in Graceland, Marrero has starred in shows such Connecting… and StartUp.

Lex Scott Davis: Iris

Netflix

Lex Scott Davis plays Iris, a detective with a lot on her plate as the ex-wife of Mike.

“Even when she isn’t doing her actual job as a detective, Iris is trying to figure out what her ex Mike is getting himself into,” reads her character bio. “When her boss discovers a potential conflict of interest in a case involving Mike, Iris is pulled from the project. Even so, Iris is still determined to get to the bottom of things.”

Davis took on the titular role in the movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. Alongside this, she’s appeared in A Lot of Nothing, Sweet Girl, The L Word: Generation Q, and Rebel.

Clark Gregg: Sheriff Ketcher

Netflix

Clark Gregg plays Sheriff Ketcher, an officer whose gun goes missing while he’s on vacation in Florida with his family.

This panic-inducing occurrence “sets off a series of misadventures that lead to prison, the laundromat, a gas station, and other Florida hotspots.”

MCU fans will instantly recognize Gregg as Phil Coulson, the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nick Fury’s right-hand man. He’s also had recurring roles in The West Wing and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Isaiah Johnson: Benny

Netflix

Isaiah Johnson plays Benny, a motel manager who gets more than he bargained for when some of the other characters come to stay.

As per his character bio: “Managing a motel with his wife, Benny tries to keep the peace among visitors and clients, while accidentally allowing criminals and missing people to book stays.”

Johnson has acted in a variety of small screen hits including All Rise, David Makes Man, Nancy Drew, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Paul Schneider: Officer Andy

Netflix

Paul Schneider plays Officer Andy. Behind every Florida Man there’s a Florida cop trying to figure out what the hell is going on, which is exactly what Andy is having to deal with.

“Between bizarre rumors and requests from former police chief Sonny Valentine, Officer Andy Boone is wary of the various connections to the crimes transpiring in his town,” says his character description.

Schneider is best known for his portrayal of Mark Brendanawicz in the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation.

Lauren Buglioli: Kaitlin

Netflix

Lauren Buglioli plays Kaitlin, an “ambitious local news anchor” who is “desperate to crack a case and break an exclusive to further her career – and move to a bigger city.”

Her character bio states: “When she can’t get in touch with Mike (who tipped her off), she takes things into her own hands, even though her story assumptions aren’t 100% accurate.”

Buglioli has appeared in TV series such as First Wives Club, FBI, Queens, and Dynasty.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Florida Man, which is now available to watch on Netflix. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

