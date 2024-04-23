TV & Movies

Man on Fire writer reveals controversial alternate ending after 20 years

Kayla Harrington
Denzel Washington in Man on Fire20th Century Fox

Man on Fire screenwriter Brian Helgeland revisits the movie’s controversial alternate ending for its 20th anniversary.

Based on the 1980 novel of the same name, Man on Fire tells the story of former CIA agent turned bodyguard John Creasy (Denzel Washington) who goes on a fiery rescue mission to save Lupita “Pita” Ramos (Dakota Fanning) from kidnappers.

The movie is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary and, in honor of it, screenwriter Brian Helgeland reflected on the controversial alternate ending that was axed by the studio and included a bomb being put in someone’s butt.

While chatting with Inverse, Helgeland recounted one of his favorite lines from the film, “Last wish? I wish you had more time,” which was said by Creasy before he killed Victor Fuentes (Jesús Ochoa) by sticking a bomb up his rectum.

Helgeland then revealed that the bomb scene was actually supposed to come up again as an alternate ending to the movie stating, “A funny thing about that scene: We had an alternate ending of the film where Denzel has a bomb up his ass, which he uses to kill the kidnappers. That was not popular with Fox!”

The movie’s original ending saw Creasy die from bullet wounds after trading himself in exchange for Pita’s safe return, seemingly at peace because he completed his mission.

However, the alternate ending would have brought the movie to a fantastic full circle moment as Creasy’s butt bomb kills The Voice, the lead kidnapper who put the events of the film in motion.

It’s rumored that the butt bomb ending was suggested by Washington, but Fox felt like it was too tonally off from the rest of the movie.

