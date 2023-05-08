Now that A Man Called Otto has arrived on Netflix, viewers might be wondering: what happened to Sonya?

Following its theatrical release in January 2023, A Man Called Otto is now streaming on Netflix, reaching thousands of new viewers from across the globe.

The movie itself sees Tom Hanks star as Otto Anderson, an angry old man who doesn’t see the point in life following the loss of his wife. However, when a young family moves in next door, Otto is challenged to see the world differently.

It’s an emotional ride, one that is said to show “that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.” With the film out on Netflix, we’re here to answer the question: what happened to Otto’s wife Sonya?

Warning: spoilers ahead for A Man Called Otto…

What happened to Sonya in A Man Called Otto?

In the present day, Otto is dealing with the grief of losing his wife Sonya, who passed away from cancer in 2018. However, the couple experienced even more tragedy earlier on in life.

In flashback scenes to their 20s, Otto is portrayed by Hanks’ son Truman, while Sonya is played by Rachel Keller. Their relationship goes from strength-to-strength, with Otto proposing to Sonya and Sonya falling pregnant with their first child.

As they prepare to raise a family together, they decide to take a trip to Niagara Falls – but on the way home, they get into a bus accident in which Sonya loses their unborn son and is paralyzed from the waist down.

The accident shatters them and leaves Otto feeling embittered towards the world, blaming himself and those around him. As he tells Marisol (Mariana Treviño) the story in the present, he explains: “There had been a recall on the brake lines but the company never had them fixed.”

After three months in hospital, Sonya was able to come home, but during that time there was major development being carried out in the area on new condos, walkways, and the community center – none of which were wheelchair accessible.

“The builders could have changed their plans but the laws weren’t in place back then and they didn’t care,” adds Otto. “I did… and I was so angry.”

A flashback scene shows a young Otto growing angry at a real estate developer during a meeting, leading to him being voted out of the homeowners association – a position he’d been well-suited for.

“I wanted to obliterate them all – the builders and the realtors and the bus company,” Otto tells Marisol. “I never would’ve let it go but for Sonya. Sonya said, ‘We have to keep living.’ That’s what I did.”

Otto goes on to explain that Sonya had died from cancer just six months prior, saying: “I was going to join her.”

However, when he went to end it all, Otto had a vision of Sonya, who told him: “We have to keep living,” making him realize that there is more to live for – including Marisol and her family.

And if that doesn’t make you sob like a child, nothing will.

