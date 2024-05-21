Tom Hanks fans can’t believe what he calls his son Chet in texts

Fans of the legendary Tom Hanks can’t help but crack jokes as they learn what he calls his adult son, Chet, thanks to newly leaked text messages.

The messages, shared by Chet Hanks himself, show a conversation between the father and son in which Hanks wants to know about the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Tom Hanks begins the text message by calling his son “Big Main” before asking his son about the feud and Chet Hanks responded with an extremely detailed description of what’s been going on.

While some fans were complementary towards Chet Hanks for his explanation of the beef between the two rappers, most people locked onto the nickname Hanks has for his son and immediately started making jokes about it.

“Tom Hanks calling Chet ‘Big Main’ is the most hilarious thing of it all,” one fan tweeted with another writing, “Tom Hanks calling Chet Big Main tells me that Tom loves and accepts his ridiculous son for who he is.”

One fan jokingly told Hanks to “stop encouraging” his son with the cool nickname and a fourth fan actually pitched an idea for the duo to work together tweeting, “Petition to have Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks start a podcast called Big Main where Chet explains extremely online things to his dad and it helps out other olds not necessarily like me but almost exactly like me.”

Though Hanks’ fans seemed happy to joke about his son’s nickname, the majority of the replies to the texts were summed up by one comment in particular, “Holy cow! I’m not reading all that.”

