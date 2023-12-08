Surprise Apex Legends x Final Fantasy collab shocks both communities at The Game Awards 2023

Apex Legends has announced a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collab at The Game Awards 2023 coming to the title in January 2024.

Apex Legends has been an absolute monolith of the battle royale genre, featuring iconic heroes that squad up to become the last team standing. The game has been going strong since its release back in 2019, with the devs introducing new characters and maps with each coming season.

One thing that the audience at The Game Awards 2023 did not see coming was the announcement of a new collaboration for Respawn’s Battle Royale.

That’s why everyone was completely shocked when Apex Legends announced a collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, showcasing Crypto wielding Cloud’s Buster Sword.

This article is currently being updated with further information.