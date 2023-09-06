Starfield hid a Lord of the Rings Easter egg in the most unlikely place imaginable

Starfield has upped its nerd credit exponentially with a Lord of the Rings Easter egg. The tidbit in question references a fan-favorite quote that’s been heavily memed.

Starfield has finally finished its early access period and its global launch has put the game in the hands of Xbox and PC gamers everywhere. People have been devouring the game and speedrunners have even managed to beat it in 3 hours already.

Fans are naturally injecting their own pop-cultural icons into Starfield via the ship-builder with references to Batman and Star Wars. This isn’t due to any lack of referential inclusions from Bethesda of course. Far from it.

Reddit user u/turntrout101 found out that Bethesda squirreled away a perfectly placed Lord of the Rings reference in one of Starfield’s many culinary items. We’ll give you a hint: It’s the same item a player recently used to show off Starfield’s impressive physics.

That’s right. Starfield’s potatoes have been used to smuggle in a Lord of the Rings Easter egg. The item description reads: “Can be prepared in many ways. Boiled, mashed, used in a stew.”

This is in reference to Samwise Gamgee’s infamous ‘Po-tay-toes’ monologue in which he berates Smeagol for his basic palette. Samwise explains the many potential uses for potatoes with the oft-repeated maxim: “Boil ‘em, mash ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew”.

Fans in the thread were overjoyed with the inclusion of their favorite fantasy saga in Starfield. “This is amazing,” a user exclaimed. “One of my favorite moments in LotR, and I quote it in my head nearly every time someone says ‘potatoes’.”

Now that Bethesda has an official Lord of the Rings reference in Starfield, we’d love to see how fans can inject more. Fellbeast starship anyone?

Reddit: u/Moozipan Starfield players are wild for potatoes apparently…

This one isn’t the only iconic Easter egg in Starfield of course. Bethesda has hidden references to iconic sci-fi films all over the game including an obvious Star Wars one in the game’s achievements.

If you’re hunting those achievements or just want to get a head start on your Starfield experience, check out all our handy guides for this space-faring adventure.

