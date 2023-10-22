Starfield player discovers tragic Easter egg of famous historic event

A Starfield player has made a heartbreaking discovery after finding two skeleton remains at an abandoned outpost, which appears to be inspired by a famous piece of IRL history.

Starfield fans have continued to explore the expansive worlds of Bethesda’s space exploration game since its initial early access release on September 1.

With the Sci-fi RPG being out for nearly two months, you would expect players to have discovered the majority of exciting finds in the game.

However, one space explorer was left saddened after they came across two skeleton remains, which unbeknown to them has turned out to be a potential bit of IRL history.

Starfield player discovers heartbreaking piece of IRL history

On their travels, they stumbled upon two skeleton remains who appeared to have been sharing a warm embrace when they came to their ultimate end.

They shared their findings in a post that read: “Passed these two while clearing out an abandoned outpost.”

It featured a screenshot of the two surrounded by ice, with them suspected of freezing to death, with the author adding: “I’m not crying, you are.”

Unknown to the player, the commenters pointed out that it was in fact suspected to be an Easter egg put in the game by Bethesda. This was due to many believing it was inspired by the famous “Embracing Skeletons” from Pompeii, who also were found surrounded by ice in a warm embrace.

It has not been confirmed by the developers if this is the case, but the stark similarities and the devs being widely known to fill their games with ingenious Easter eggs make it all but confirmed.

Aside from this, players have also come across difficult temples on their travels, which has reverted some to use cheats for the first time.