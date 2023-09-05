Starfield speedrunner finishes game in less than three hours to set new record

Starfield is set to fully launch on September 6, however a speedrunner with early access has already set the fastest completion time in less than three hours.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration game was released in early access on September 1 for fans who had purchased the special edition of the game.

Producer Todd Howard has said that the main campaign for Starfield is expected to take a player 30-40 hours for an average playthrough. However, due to the expansive nature of the game, jam-packed with countless planets and content, players have been finding themselves regularly sidetracked.

Some players have even criticized the game for taking far too long to get good, while others have simply enjoyed being lost in the expansive universe for hours on end.

Despite the game’s slow-pace, this hasn’t stopped speedrunners devising ingenious ways to quickly blast their way through the game, and speedrunner Micrologist has achieved the fastest main story completion time so far.

Starfield speedrunner sets new record at just under three hours

The YouTuber Micrologist uploaded a video showing his full speedrun, completing the main campaign in a staggering 2 hours, 52 minutes and 42 seconds.

He was able to speed through each quest by using fast ways to accomplish mission tasks and even skipping parts of the gameplay that weren’t necessary to finish each mission.

The video provides a lot of tips and tricks for fans to follow if they wish to storm their way through the campaign, although, some instances were unskippable or still took a fairly long time to complete, with the best ways and bugs perhaps not yet discovered.

This speedrun time is the fastest recorded at the time of writing, although there is no doubt that as the game hasn’t even reached full launch yet, players are bound to keep breaking the record.

Other players haven’t started the game so bright, after many have been left feeling stupid due to them not realizing they can fast travel outside of menus in Starfield.