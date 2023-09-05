Starfield player shows off game’s impressive physics with a mountain of potatoes

A silly video of a Starfield player with a ship full of potatoes has fans praising the game’s technical accomplishments.

Starfield is finally out in the wild and, despite some mixed reviews, players seem to be enjoying their time exploring the game’s vast universe.

There are so many planets to explore, shipbuilding options that allow players to recreate things like the Batwing and Millennium Falcon, and plenty of other jokes and Easter eggs in the game. But one thing that’s gone somewhat underappreciated is Starfield’s impressive physics.

That’s finally starting to get some attention, though, thanks to a player and literally thousands of potatoes.

Starfield fans are impressed by the game’s potato physics

The conversation was prompted by a video shared to Reddit by Moozipan.

After picking up a potato and becoming encumbered, the player is told to let something go. They then open a hatch on their ship, revealing the area is full of potatoes.

As the door opens, dozens of potatoes spill out of the room. When it closes again, the potatoes are realistically pushed around, with some pushed back into the room and many left outside.

Commenters quickly noted how impressive Starfield is on a technical level to display so many potatoes at once without crashing and to have them all behave with realistic physics.

Another user shared their experience encountering a house of cards in Starfield. While they do note issues with some NPCs, the item physics are consistently pretty impressive.

John Linneman of Digital Foundry also weighed in, calling the video – and the fact that every potato has physics – “mind blowing.”

Though other games, including many by Bethesda, may let players collect ridiculous amounts of random items and place them in the world, few can handle so many so smoothly and realistically.

Regardless of whether you think Starfield is the best game of the year or doesn’t fulfill its lofty promises, it’s undeniable that Bethesda went all in on the little details, and that matters when creating a world that feels immersive and lived-in.

