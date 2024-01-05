Starfield player claims to have found the “stupidest” side-quest in the game

One Starfield player was instructed by Sgt. Yumi to investigate a stolen ring, but felt let down and confused by the rest of the side-quest, dubbing it the “stupidest” in the entire game.

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest open-world game, offered players an expansive universe to explore in their starships. Many players were attracted by this offering, especially since it appeared to contain elements of the classic Skyrim, like the bucket-on-head looting trick.

Initially, reviews were positive, with our review awarding it 4 out of 5 stars, but months after the release some players have been finding their enjoyment waning.

One Starfield fan was especially disappointed after they completed a quest from Sgt. Yumi they felt was the “stupidest” side-quest in the game.

Starfield players disappointed by “stolen ring” side-quest

The player complained after completing a quest that they felt was totally lackluster and underwhelming: “I think I just did the stupidest side quest in the game.”

They were told to investigate a stolen ring but only had to talk to a few people at the bar before finding the “thief” who said it was a gift. That then concluded their investigation, leaving the player both disappointed and confused.

“I talked to one witness, I never talked to the accuser, I never found out if the fight they had was justified, I certainly never had a chance to get them to reconcile, I did almost nothing that I would call ‘investigation’. I just took the guy’s word for it that the ring was an engagement gift,” they complained.

Other players shared their own disappointment with certain quests. One felt that there was a quest on Neon that was much worse than the “stolen ring” side quest.

“I present to you a side quest over at Neon. That weapons dealer had his robot spray painted by a Disciple. You go and talk to him and he pays up for damages. That’s Neon for you in a nutshell,” they said.

But others still held grudges against Bethesda for making them think that ship stealthing was going to be a major part of the game, complaining “The stupidest side quest in the game is learning how to go low power to stealth to sneak up on/past ships only to have that not be a thing you can do at all anywhere else in the game in missions or free roam.”

Still, these concerns are some of many after despite being one of the highest-earning Steam games of the year, Starfield has been garnering mostly negative reviews.