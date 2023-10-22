Starfield player uses physics to toss the galaxy’s largest salad

Starfield’s physics engine is has been put to its limits, with the latest test coming from the galaxy’s largest salad.

After a long wait, Starfield finally arrived, albeit to mixed reviews. Despite, the mixed reception, it’s been the gift that keeps on giving, as fans have pushed Bethesda’s latest title to its limits.

From the ship and outpost building to the strange quirks, player discovery has been endless. Crazier discoveries will continue to come as Bethesda plans to support this game for at least five years.

Article continues after ad

Behind all the in-game creation and mod support lies the game’s unsung hero, the reworked physics engine. One player put the engine to the test, with the results leaving players green with envy.

Article continues after ad

Starfield player’s salad toss puts their PC to work

For Starfield, Bethesda used the Creation 2.0 engine, with one improvement being the revamped physics engine. A few players have already pushed the in-game physics to realms beyond imagination by way of a 20,000-potato experiment.

One Starfield player took the physics test further as they created the “Mega Salad Tosser.” In a short video, they shared their POV of the galaxy’s largest salad in the Deimos armored transport, in Alpha Centauri.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The physics engine magnificently held steady as countless pieces of bread, lettuce, and other vegetables floated around in a centrifuge. And, when turning the power back on and re-engaging artificial gravity, that centrifuge gets put to work tossing one hungry pilot’s salad. A very hungry pilot.

Article continues after ad

Much like the potato event, the overall reaction was positive and shocked at how well Starfield’s technical state stayed during this tossing. “Credit to the physics engine and your PC,” which is certainly an understatement.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, none of the comments commend the real hero of this event, the creator for hoarding all those vegetables. It may not seem like much, but it had to have taken this player quite some time to amass. Or they could have just spawned them in, but it’s fun to imagine someone foraging for hours just to create the salad of their dreams.

Article continues after ad

This certainly won’t be the last test Starfield’s psychics engine will face, but at least it was a healthy one.