Starfield pilot spends hours flying into a star only to “bounce off” of it

One Starfield player managed to get up close and personal with a burning star, getting so close that they somehow bounced off it and survived.

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest release, was loved at launch by Elder Scrolls fans and space fans alike as everyone embarked on their own space adventure, discovering new species and planets.

Players have found Starfield anything but predictable, in the best way possible. Space explorers have stumbled upon various unexpected encounters, such as one player who found what they suspected to be an easter egg referring to Pompei.

Article continues after ad

However, one player let their curiosity get the better of them as they kept creeping closer to a star, until they eventually hit it with their ship, causing them to “bounce off of it.”

Article continues after ad

Starfield player wowed by close star encounter

The star explorer posted their surprise as they found out how dangerously close you can get to the stars that seem untouchable: “If you fly long enough, you can literally see the stars.“

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fellow explorers just had to know the details of what happened as the player’s ship got nearer to the star, and one person asked the question on everyone’s mind: “But did you attempt a landing?”

Article continues after ad

The response disappointed players as the voyager admitted: “Oh I most certainly did. Funnily enough, the map actually updated my location to the star, but it just slowly looked worse and worse as I got closer and closer. You literally bounce off of it sadly.”

Article continues after ad

People reacted sadly to the fact that the ship only bounced off of the star, shaming Bethesda for underestimating how curious players would be, claiming that the ship should’ve incinerated on contact: “Damn. Tbh, I was kind of hoping it incinerated the ship. They should have known better. I mean, of course someone was going to manually travel to a star just cause. Tsk tsk bethesda.”

Article continues after ad

Still, fans of Starfield found it cool that it was even possible to visit the stars that initially seemed untouchable, nearly as cool as they found the Star Wars mod that someone made for the game.