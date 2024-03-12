Starfield player says bathroom designs should “win an award”

An interior design lover and Starfield player thinks the role-playing game’s bathrooms deserve to “win an award.”

Even before landing on PC and Xbox platforms, Bethesda’s space-faring RPG received endless praise for its design aesthetic.

Starfield’s so-called “NASA punk” theme garnered the attention of the masses, as it managed to capture the allure of the Golden Age of space exploration.

It seems then that everything from spacesuit and ship designs to the UI and open-world landscapes received the utmost attention to detail during production. But some fans think one aspect of Starfield doesn’t get nearly enough love.

Starfield player shares obsession with RPG’s bathroom designs

According to Reddit user Mattgyvercom, the bathroom design in BGS’ latest “should win an award.” The player, who happens to be a fan of interior design, seems especially impressed because bathrooms seldom receive deep consideration in video games.

The Starfield fan was so taken by the in-game lavatories that they snapped at least 100 shots of them across the game.

The Redditor shared a few of their favorite bathroom-centric screenshots in the post below:

As evidenced in the 20 screenshots above, the game does feature an incredible variety of bathroom design aesthetics. Some of the private bathrooms look especially lavish, for example. Meanwhile, the many public restrooms appear as though they’ve been used a few too many times. All are bursting with detail.

When asked about their interest in this peculiar design topic, the Starfield player explained, “[I’m] just a fan of interior design and Starfield spared no expense. Some game designer got stuck with toilet duty and was probably like ‘…I’ll show them. I’ll show them all!'”

Others also joined in on the restroom appreciation. Wrote one user, “I’m glad they spent so much time designing the bathrooms well…”

But even those applauding the Starfield studio’s efforts were quick to call out some of the iffier design choices. Reads one such comment, “The bathroom design is beautiful. The bathroom placement is silly in many of the homes.”

Someone else questioned the repeated use of certain art assets. “But the same graffiti and mirrors across multiple systems is a bit lazy.”